The foundation overseeing President Donald Trump’s future presidential library amassed $57.6 million by the end of last year, new tax filings show, as the president turned legal battles with major media and tech companies into an unusual source of funding for the project.

The filings do not identify the donors or reveal how much of the money came from controversial settlements. But the documents, provided to CNN by the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation, confirm the organization has a sizable head start on his unconventional vision for a presidential library – a towering Miami skyscraper that he has suggested could also serve as a hotel.

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The foundation reported spending just $349,000 during its first seven months. Much of that was paid to Bermello Ajamil & Partners, the architecture firm that produced renderings of the proposed 47-story library.

It previously told the Internal Revenue Service that it expected to raise about $50 million by the end of 2025. But it anticipated fundraising would accelerate considerably: The organization estimated it will bring in nearly $1 billion by the end of 2027.

It’s unclear whether the organization remains on track toward reaching that goal. Recently, two of Trump’s top political operatives, James Blair and Chris LaCivita, donated to the foundation amid revelations they left the country ahead of the midterms to provide counsel for Republika Srpska, a pro-Russia Balkan government.

In the months since Trump circulated renderings for his proposed library – including a gilded entranceway and an Air Force One on display — he has announced other expensive legacy construction projects, including a White House ballroom that has attracted seven- and eight-figure checks from large companies and political allies. A pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc., closely connected to the president has also brought in hundreds of millions of dollars.

Trump’s planned library was designated to receive sizable sums from settlements with companies he sued during the presidential campaign and after his first term. ABC News agreed in December 2024 to pay $15 million toward the library, and Meta earmarked $22 million for the library in a January 2025 settlement. In 2025, a $16 million deal with Paramount, the parent company of CBS, agreed to cover legal fees and costs, turning the remainder over to the library foundation. Paramount and Warner Brothers Discovery, CNN’s parent company, merged the following year.

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In one area — land — the Trump library foundation can expect to save money. Last year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis helped facilitate the transfer of 2.63 acres of prime downtown Miami real estate previously owned by Miami Dade College to the organization. Several South Florida residents have sued Trump, his foundation, the state and the college to block the transfer of the parcel, valued at roughly $63 million. Trump and other defendants have asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

The Trump foundation is run by a five-member board that includes the president’s son, Eric Trump, his son-in-law Michael Boulos and Jame