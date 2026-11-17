A forensics expert on Monday announced findings that he says points to Jeffrey Epstein having been killed while in custody, contradicting the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner’s ruling that the disgraced financier died by suicide.

Michael Freeman, a scholar and consultant in forensic medicine epidemiology, teamed up with Anders Eriksson, a forensic pathologist and professor of forensic medicine at Umea University in Sweden, and Itiel Dror, a cognitive neuroscientist and researcher, as part of his investigation into Epstein’s death — presenting their research Monday in London which said there is no evidence a hanging took place.

Additionally, “there were no non-hanging-related bruises or other injuries anywhere on the body,” which was “pretty much pristine,” the presentation said.

After reviewing the entire autopsy file and completing a reconstruction using autopsy photos, the writers claim they found Epstein’s injuries were consistent with an assault and struggle, and he was killed.

“The ligature marks are most consistent with homicidal strangulation from behind, most likely using a narrow knotted fabric ligature,” said the presentation given to Middle Temple, a London legal society.

In a statement Monday to CNN, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said it “stands by its determination” that Epstein died by suicide and the manner was hanging.

Epstein’s body was found hanging in a cell in the New York City Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019. There were reportedly no photographs taken of Epstein hanging in his cell or his body positioned at the scene.

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He was on suicide watch in the weeks prior to his death, but had been taken off it on July 24, weeks before his death.

After the initial determination was made a week after the convicted sex offender’s death, Epstein’s lawyers said they were not satisfied with the conclusions and urged more scrutiny of the jail.

Both the FBI and the Justice Department’s Inspector General investigated the circumstances around the accused sex trafficker’s death, and released millions of documents relating to Epstein that shed new light into his final hours - but which did little to dispel conspiracy theories about the nature of Epstein’s death.

Security cameras positioned near Epstein’s cell that night in the Special Housing Unit failed to record, the result of a long-term problem with the facility’s cameras, detailed in a 2023 DOJ report.

It was also unclear regarding the incident which placed Epstein on suicide watch. Epstein stated, “I have no interest in killing myself” on July 24, the day after his reported suicide attempt, according to the psychologist report.

In 2019, Epstein was charged with having operated a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls.

He was accused of running a trafficking enterprise between 2002 and 2005, allegedly paying hundreds of dollars in cash to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his Upper East Side home and his estate in Palm Beach.

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While the documents failed to confirm some Epstein-related conspiracy theories, such as whether he had a client list of men he blackmailed, they have caused headaches for powerful people around the world, shedding light on multiple awkward relationships Epstein had with business titans, billionaires, royals, government officials — in the US and abroad — and media figures.

CNN has reached out to an attorney who previously represented Epstein.

In an interview with The New York Times, Freeman, a forensic scientist who analyzes homicides, said he has no idea who might have killed Epstein and he doesn’t care. He said he was focused on what he called oversights in the investigation into the death and the autopsy report.

“All I’m interested in is, how did this get so sideways?” he told the newspaper.

According to the Times, Freeman was shared Epstein’s autopsy file by Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, one of few people with access to it. The findings have yet to be peer-reviewed.

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