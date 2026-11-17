An internal network the National Security Agency uses to communicate classified information was offline Tuesday after what the agency described as “routine maintenance.”

The problem disrupted the operations of NSANet, a classified internal network used by employees of the agency, according to a defense official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss non-public information.

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“The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance. While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues. NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events,” the NSA said in a statement. The intelligence agency did not provide any additional details on the cause of the outage or the scope of the disruption.

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The White House did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the outage, which was first reported by CNN.

The NSA episode is the latest in a series of cyber-related disruptions to critical government and private sector functions in the last week, including a system overload Friday that resulted in a ground stop of air traffic in the United States, a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase on Monday that caused ripple effects throughout the financial system and an internal systems outage at United Airlines that delayed departing flights. None of the outages has been attributed to a cyberattack or nefarious activity.

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