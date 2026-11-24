Kilmar Ábrego Garcia, the native of El Salvador who was mistakenly deported last year during President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, was in the process Tuesday of self-deporting out of the U.S. following months of legal battles.

Ábrego Garcia is reportedly planning to leave for Spain, multiple U.S. officials familiar with the matter told CBS News. The exact nature of his departure and travel plans remains unclear.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said he is "relieved" that Ábrego Garcia will now be safe "in a country of his choosing."

"A year and a half ago, the Trump Administration wanted to leave Kilmar Ábrego Garcia to rot in a Salvadoran gulag," Van Hollen said in a statement. "Today, Kilmar is traveling to a country of his choice, a free man – unharmed and with dignity. While the Trump Administration had been pursuing their vindictive prosecution against Kilmar and desperately trying to ship him against his will to countries known for human rights abuses, the Administration was forced to come to this agreement that respects Kilmar's will and the due process rights guaranteed to him and to all in our nation."

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Ábrego Garcia has an American wife and child and has lived in Maryland for years, but he immigrated to the U.S. illegally as a teenager. In 2019, an immigration judge ruled that he could not be deported to El Salvador because he faced danger there from a gang that had threatened his family.

He was arrested in Baltimore in March 2025 after picking up his then-5-year-old son, who has autism and other disabilities, from his grandmother's house, according to court papers. He was then sent to a mega-prison in El Salvador known as CECOT, which activists say is rife with abuses and where inmates are packed into cells and never allowed outside. ICE officials admitted in court filings that his deportation there was an "administrative error."

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Facing public pressure and a court order, the Trump administration brought him back in June 2025, but only after securing an indictment charging him with human smuggling in Tennessee. A federal judge dismissed that case in May 2026, finding that the Justice Department's pursuit of criminal charges was designed to punish Ábrego Garcia for challenging his deportation.