The Federal Aviation Administration put a "ground delay program" in place for some flights bound for Chicago O'Hare International Airport Tuesday, due to an unspecified equipment outage at the airport.

Delays applied to planes arriving at O'Hare from 24 other airports, including some Canadian origin points. The FAA said as of Tuesday afternoon, the average length of the delay was 47 minutes.

The FAA initially placed a ground stop on arriving traffic, but quickly lifted the stop and began instead "temporarily delaying" some incoming flights.

The FAA was repairing "air traffic equipment" that was not working properly.

The FAA is no longer under a ground stop at Chicago O’Hare International Airport but is temporarily delaying some flights while technicians work to repair a piece of air traffic equipment. The issue is specific to O’Hare, and it does not impact all flights nor affect any other airports or FAA systems. You can view real-time airport conditions at https://t.co/Uz8geIYhXW — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 24, 2026

"The issue is specific to O’Hare, and it does not impact all flights nor affect any other airports or FAA systems," the FAA said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

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Tuesday's stop comes days after a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic for hours.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a faulty router might have caused the communications outage that prompted that ground stop, which disrupted thousands of flights and stramded travelers.

Investigators have not yet determined the exact cause of the router failure, including whether it stemmed from human error, an installation mistake or a problem with the equipment itself.

Officials do not believe the outage was caused by a cyberattack or other malicious activity, Duffy said. He added that the incident highlighted vulnerabilities in the FAA's aging telecommunications infrastructure and the challenges of upgrading critical systems while keeping the nation's airspace operating safely.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.