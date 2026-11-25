The Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is investigating what it says is a "cybersecurity incident."

That's according to an alert on the agency's website.

The alert reads:

FinCEN is investigating a cybersecurity incident that resulted in unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems. As a proactive measure, FinCEN has taken some systems offline. The BSA E-Filing website remains operational; however, some services may be temporarily unavailable. To support financial institutions, FinCEN is extending deadlines for filers impacted by the disruption. FinCEN is working diligently to return all systems to normal operations as soon as possible. If a financial institution needs to expedite the delivery of suspicious activity information to law enforcement, filers can use the Financial Institutions Hotline, 1-866-556-3974, which is not impacted by this service disruption.

RELATED STORY | An unclassified CIA system was breached in a cyberattack, AP source says

At this time, it's unclear whether this incident is connected to recent tech outages that have hit government systems and private companies.

On Tuesday, an unclassified CIA system was breached in a cyberattack, according to someone familiar with the incident who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

That breach was first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday.