President Donald Trump said Tuesday he plans to meet with Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss the Democrat’s “Medicare for All” proposal, which El-Sayed has pitched to rebrand as “Trumpcare.”

“He’s a smart guy,” Trump told the New York Post in a 45-minute interview in the Oval Office of El-Sayed’s suggestion to rename the plan after him. “He did a good job. He actually did a very good job.”

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“I know I’ll be meeting with him,” Trump continued. “Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go.”

El-Sayed made universal health care central to his pitch on the campaign trail, where he and Trump were constantly at odds. But earlier this month, he posted an image of a gold “Trumpcare” card on X, calling upon the president to guarantee healthcare “from cradle to grave.” In an unexpected move, Trump on Saturday reposted a screenshot of the post.

CNN has reached out to El-Sayed for comment.

According to the Post, Trump on Tuesday called the pitch to attach his name to the universal health care proposal “very smart.” Trump also said he and the newly elected Democratic majorities in Congress could do “great things together,” though he warned things might start off confrontationally.

“I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate. I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together,” Trump said.

The president’s comments mark a sharp turnaround from the midterm campaign, when he and the then-Democratic nominee traded bitter political and personal attacks.

At a rally in October, Trump referred to El-Sayed, who will be the country’s first Muslim senator, as “Mohammed” and falsely declared that the former public health official is a “jihadist.” Days before the election, Trump urged voters at a Florida rally to “send him back to where he came from,” despite El-Sayed being born and raised in Michigan. “If he won, that’d be a devastating blow for our country,” Trump said at another campaign stop during the cycle.

El-Sayed, in turn, was a frequent critic of the Trump administration, railing against the president and Vice President JD Vance on the campaign trail.

“They can keep saying my name,” he said in the closing days of his race. “They can keep pointing to my faith. My name and my faith are not the reason you can’t afford your groceries.”

But in the wake of a blue wave that will give Democrats control of both the House and Senate for Trump’s final two years in power, both sides are showing openness to discussion.

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Earlier this month, El-Sayed signaled that he’d be willing to meet with Trump or anyone else, regardless of party, to help advance his goals in the Senate.

“I’ve never met the man. He is the president of the United States. I am the US senator-elect from the state of Michigan. I am happy to meet with him, like I’ll meet with anyone who can advance the goals I ran on to get money out of politics, put money in pockets, pass Medicare for all,” El-Sayed said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Vance’s office said last week that it had begun reaching out to the incoming senator after hearing the Michigan Democrat wanted a meeting.