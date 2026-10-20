Abdul El-Sayed emphasizes Muslim faith after Trump calls him a ‘jihadist’

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is putting his faith front and center in a new campaign ad.

El-Sayed's faith has come under attack during his campaign to become the country's first Muslim senator.

Republicans have sought to portray the Democratic nominee as sympathetic to interests connected to Islamic terrorism.

RELATED STORY | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tours for Michigan progressive Abdul El-Sayed in close Senate race

Last week, President Donald Trump referred to El-Sayed as "Mohammed" and falsely called the former public health official a "jihadist."

Over the weekend, El-Sayed denounced the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamic political movement founded in Egypt in 1928.

Polling shows a very tight race between El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers. Most polls have the Democrat ahead slightly, but polling has generally been within the margin of error.

Former President Barack Obama is those campaigning for El-Sayed in the closing weeks of the campaign.

RELATED STORY | Obama is set to get more involved in the midterms, starting with an appearance alongside Abdul El-Sayed