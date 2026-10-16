Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tours for Michigan progressive Abdul El-Sayed in close Senate race

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit the campaign trail in Michigan this week on behalf of progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

She ventured all the way up to northern Michigan, a very rural area that President Donald Trump won 64 to 34. She spoke about affordability issues, housing costs, grocery costs, and gas, highlighting personal economic woes that have become the central concern for voters in Michigan and across the U.S.

About 40% of Michigan households say that they cannot afford the basic necessities, according to a recent University of Michigan analysis. Democrats are hoping that they might be able to tap into just some of those independent or even open-minded Republican voters about this issue and help tip the scales.

RELATED STORY | Ocasio-Cortez downplays 2028 speculation, stresses 2026 elections

The race in Michigan is neck and neck right now, closer than many other Senate races, so Democrats including Ocasio-Cortez are focusing more time and money on campaigning with El-Sayed. Ocasio-Cortez on Friday transferred $1 million in election funds to the Abdul for Michigan Victory Fund.

“I’m not waking up on November 4th wishing I did more to combat the smears aimed at Abdul,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement to The New York Times. “I’m leaving everything I can on the field.”