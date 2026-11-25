Wall Street lost ground Wednesday under the weight of falling AI stocks as the enthusiasm over the return of Jensen Huang to Nvidia fades further.

Adding to the AI sell-off are more worries about high inflation dragging down the economy and U.S. markets. The latest update shows that inflation remains stubbornly hot just as President Donald Trump plans to escalate the U.S. trade war with major trading partners.

The S&P 500 index slumped 2.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 849 points, or 1.7%, as of 10:27 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite dove 4.1%.

The retreat from AI stocks has regained momentum following Monday’s relief rally over the surprise reinstatement of Huang as Nvidia's CEO. Stocks have been generally falling since setting an all-time high last month as worries grow that AI stock prices have grown unjustifiably high.

Nvidia shed 7.6%, Broadcom dropped 6% and Microsoft fell 3.5%.

Anthropic slipped 2.1%. Since soaring to $115 per share on the day that the first major frontier lab went public, Anthropic shares have tumbled by about 30%.

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The technology sector, particularly companies with an AI focus, have big stock values that give them a dominant influence over whether major indexes rise or fall. Nvidia is among the most valuable companies on Wall Street and its surge on Monday led a tech sector rally. It is now the biggest weight pushing the market lower.

Questions about Nvidia’s corporate governance, as well as the influence of a U.S. president who owns millions of dollars’ worth of shares in the company, have added to concerns surrounding the artificial intelligence sector. Relief over Huang’s return as CEO is fading under lingering worries that AI might not produce enough profit to justify the large investments and stock values.

That dynamic is running up against stubbornly high inflation. The latest update on inflation showed that prices rose at a more aggressive 3.8% rate in October, following a 3.6% rate in September. The data is from the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures index.

Aside from potentially stifling economic growth, high inflation could mean higher interest rates with the Fed likely to raise its benchmark interest rate to try and tame inflation. The rate of inflation is well above the central bank’s target of 2%.

The economy has been resilient, though, even as inflation squeezes households and businesses and consumers grow increasingly anxious about spending and finances. The government said that the economy grew even faster in the July-September quarter than previously estimated, with growth revised upward to a 4.3% annual rate, the fastest in three years.

Much of the spending that is driving the economy, though, has been from large tech firms building out AI infrastructure and from upper-income households. There are signs poorer Americans are relying more on credit to sustain their spending.

Wall Street expects the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate at its upcoming meeting in December. High interest rates can slow economic growth, and inflation, by making borrowing more expensive. But that also makes it more difficult for tech companies to keep borrowing money to pay for the industry’s growth.

Inflation has been rising throughout the year, fueled by the U.S. war with Iran and its impact on the world’s oil supply. The war has slashed oil shipments running through the vital Strait of Hormuz since February. That has raised prices on everything from gasoline to shipped products, including groceries and clothing.

Oil prices rose 1.3% to $89.29 a barrel on Wednesday. It’s been swinging between $72 and $114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February. Energy companies mostly gained ground Wednesday, including a 1% rise for Chevron.

The wide-ranging and often uncertain U.S. trade conflict with much of the world also added to rising costs. The U.S. plans to hike tariffs on China, the European Union and other trading partners after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down broader tariffs that were set last year.

Businesses tend to pass along some or all of the cost of tariffs to consumers.

The latest tariff measures follow this month’s midterm elections, where anger over stubbornly high prices was a factor in pushing voters to punish Republicans by handing majorities in the House and the Senate to Democrats.

Treasury yields fell in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.83% from 4.91% late Tuesday.

Markets fell throughout Europe and Asia. South Korea’s Kospi lost 6.2% as Samsung Electronics fell 9.9% and SK Hynix plummeted 11.1%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.8%. OpenAI investor SoftBank Group slumped 14.8%.

U.S. financial markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. On Friday, the stock market will close at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, and the bond market will close at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.