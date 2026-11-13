Trump says JD Vance will shift focus from Iran to alleged Democratic corruption

President Donald Trump suggested he’s directing Vice President JD Vance’s focus away from Iran, declaring no deal is needed.

Trump said he asked Vance “to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S.,” according to a post on Truth Social.

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“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!” Trump wrote.

It comes as Vance, who has previously been involved in talks, was reportedly considering direct talks with the Iranians, according to a Wall Street Journal report and in an X post directly blamed the war for Republicans midterm losses, a post which Trump denied he took issue with.

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Trump earlier this week suggested though the US was “locked and loaded” it would keep the status quo amidst economic pressure towards Iran.

Trump told the Hugh Hewitt Show, however, “if something doesn’t work out I wouldn’t hesitate" when it comes to action against Iran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this week suggested the US would be open to a real deal, but that Iran’s conditions were “absurd.”