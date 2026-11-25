President Trump hosted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Florida on Wednesday.

According to NATO, Rutte traveled to Mar-a-Lago this week to meet with the president and other senior administration officials.

The White House stated that topics covered included defense investment and efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Ahead of the meeting with Trump, the secretary general spoke with Fox & Friends and stated that Trump is putting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the test, including during their talks in Shenzhen last week.

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"What President Trump is doing, also in the meeting in Shenzhen, is testing Putin," said Rutte. "How serious is he? Is he willing to come to the negotiating table? Is he willing to really engage in talks. So let's keep the pressure on. I think it's working and we have to keep that going."

Just last week, following that Shenzhen meeting, President Trump doubled down on his statements that Putin would “love” to end the war. Those comments came just hours after Russia carried out a major nighttime bombardment of Ukraine.

“It’s a very hard thing to do, to be honest. You have two guys that don’t know how to end it. We’re trying to help them. You have two people that hate each other,” Trump said in reference to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.