The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday as heavy rains and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected in New York City.

WATCH | New York City prepares for severe weather as Thanksgiving Day Parade is postponed

Macy's parade postponed due to high wind

“Due to the extreme weather conditions, the city of New York, Macy’s and NBC have decided, in the interest of safety for both the participants and spectators, to move the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday,” NBC said in a statement.

The new parade start time will be at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, and a rerun of the 2025 parade will be broadcast Thanksgiving morning on NBC.

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Poor weather forced balloons to be grounded in 1971 but the parade itself continued with floats and performers. New York City rules state that large balloons are not allowed to be flown if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or there are gusts of over 34 mph. Those measures were put in place after a 1997 accident where a balloon veered into a light post near Central Park and critically inured a woman.

In past years, balloons were flown lower than usual due to weather, as each balloon carries a unique risk profile — including its size and weight — that could make it dangerous.