WASHINGTON — With Democrats preparing to take control of the House and Senate in January, a central question is whether the party can work with President Donald Trump during his final two years in office.

There are already signs that health care could emerge as one area for bipartisan cooperation.

“There is a real possibility you can get a lot of great things done. Especially on health care,” Trump said at a recent press conference.

Democratic leaders also aren't closing the door to a potential deal.

“We have to stand up the best possible health care for the American people,” Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries said recently.

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Some newly elected lawmakers are getting creative in trying to find common ground.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, who supports Medicare for All, has even suggested giving Trump naming rights to the government-run health insurance proposal.

“Trump Care for All,” El-Sayed said. “It’s really popular. People really want health care.”

Trump appeared receptive to the name, resharing a social media post featuring a fake Trumpcare insurance card.

The president has also told reporters that he believes an agreement with Democrats is possible, although he acknowledged neither side would get everything it wants.

“Can it be what they want? No. But it can be a combination of what we all want,” Trump said. “We could end up with great health care in our country.”

Prescription drug costs could be part of a deal

One potential area of bipartisan cooperation is prescription drug prices.

Trump has already launched TrumpRx, which is marketed as offering consumers significant discounts on prescription drugs. The initiative could potentially serve as a vehicle for additional efforts to bring down drug costs.

Jeffries, meanwhile, has outlined several health care priorities Democrats could pursue with their new congressional majorities.

“We should lower the age of Medicare eligibility, we should expand coverage to include vision, hearing and dental, and we should cover all the kids in the United States of America,” Jeffries said.

Can Democrats investigate Trump and work with him?

Major political obstacles remain.

Democrats will take control of Congress with plans to conduct oversight of the Trump administration, including hearings involving Nvidia, Jeffrey Epstein and the Trump family's finances.

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Jeffries has also said he won't meet with White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, whom he has called a racist.

That creates a potentially difficult balancing act: Can Democrats aggressively investigate the administration while simultaneously working with Trump to pass legislation?

Incoming Assistant Speaker Joe Neguse of Colorado told the Scripps News Group the two objectives don't have to conflict.

“My view is it isn’t mutually exclusive,” Neguse said when asked how Democrats could navigate that line.

“We have got to show that we are making life better for Americans across the country,” he added.

Whether that approach ultimately produces a major bipartisan health care law remains uncertain.

But the early comments from both Trump and congressional Democrats suggest health care could provide one of the first tests of whether divided government can produce tangible results for Americans.