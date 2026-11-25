A 7-year-old girl from New Orleans named Charlotte is among dozens of children who will spend Thanksgiving locked up with their families at a for-profit detention center in Dilley, Texas.

Attorneys representing Charlotte and her mother, also held at Dilley, shared a plea the girl wrote to President Trump while locked up.

“I would like to visit my father and study at my school,” Charlotte wrote in Spanish. She also drew a picture of herself standing beside her mother and father.

Charlotte and her mother have been at Dilley for almost a month after ICE arrested the mother while she was working as a delivery driver.

The family came to the U.S. from Venezuela legally through a humanitarian parole program, but the Department of Homeland Security says they failed to leave the country when their authorization expired.

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Charlotte’s mother and 31 other detainees have filed sworn declarations in a federal court case challenging their detention at Dilley.

The new declarations suggest ICE and the CoreCivic company, which owns and operates the facility, have not addressed complaints about conditions first exposed by Scripps News in March.

The affidavits claim children are losing weight, developing rashes, are offered foul-tasting water and are unable to sleep in bunk rooms where the lights stay on all night.

“The conditions that the families are exposed to once they get into this trailer prison are horrendous,” said Kristin Etter, director of policy and legal services at the Texas Immigration Law Council. “There's no incentive for this private prison industrial complex to improve conditions when that would cut into their bottom line.”

In a statement to Scripps News, CoreCivic says it “strongly rejects” claims of care being driven by profit and refutes the claims from detainees in the declarations.

“We would caution against treating allegations in those declarations as established facts,” the statement said. “Nothing matters more to CoreCivic than the health, safety and well-being of the families entrusted to our care.”

A CoreCivic spokesman said the staff are preparing a special meal and activities for families to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The declarations raise another question: Why are some of the children still there?

The longstanding Flores federal court ruling says children should not be detained longer than 20 days, yet 25 children at Dilley now have been held beyond that limit.

Detainees declared not being told about the 20-day maximum, also saying they did not have access to phone calls with their lawyers.

Some of the immigrants at Dilley said they have already agreed to leave the United States and return to their countries of origin, but they remain held in ICE custody.

One man and his 6-year-old daughter had been at Dilley 43 days despite the man saying he signed a voluntary departure agreement.

"Every time I ask ICE why we are still here, they say ‘next week you’ll leave,’” the man stated in his declaration.

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A family of four, including an 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, had been kept in Dilley much longer —143 days.

“ICE officers have told us that they are detaining us for so many months because we are waiting here for travel documents,” the father said in an affidavit.

DHS has defended the level of care provided to Dilley detainees and said undocumented immigrants should leave the country rather than risk being held against their will.

“Most of the families in Dilley are doing exactly what the government has told them that they need to do, they are following the legal process,” Etter said. “There is really no point to this detention other than cruelty and corruption.”

Charlotte has lost 15 pounds in detention and only wants to eat corn flakes, her attorneys said.