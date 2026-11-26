Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, but it’s also right when the flu season is ramping up.

Over 81 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving weekend. A vast majority, nearly 73 million, are traveling by car, and about 6 million people are hitting the skies.

For many, the holiday weekend means packed houses full of family, neighbors and friends right at a time when the flu season is ramping up. A few simple steps could help make sure you and your family stay healthy this holiday season.

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Dr. David Margolius is the director of public health for the City of Cleveland, and his number one piece of advice tracks with other medical professionals.

“The number one advice I have for folks traveling and seeing relatives and loved ones is get that vaccine for the flu shot.” said Margolius.

The flu vaccine typically takes a week or two to be fully effective, but Dr. Margolius says it’s never too late to get vaccinated.

Beyond the flu, travelers in some parts of the country face heightened concerns over measles. In the last two weeks, new cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Carolina and Virginia.

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“Measles is unfortunately back and spreading in our country. There are certain parts of the country that are going to be much more risky in terms of measles exposure, whereas still most parts of the country, the concern, the probability of getting measles is low,” said Margolius.

Standard health advice like washing your hands and wiping down shared surfaces, like tray tables and doorknobs, still applies. But another step families can take is just opening up a window.

“If it's warm enough outside, cracking those windows open is the best thing you can do to encourage the circulation of the air, so that those viral particles are much less likely to just stay still and infect your loved ones,” said Margolius.

Colder weather typically means more time spent indoors, and that’s when respiratory viruses can really spread. But Dr. Margolius says there’s also a benefit in getting together with family and friends and avoiding social isolation.