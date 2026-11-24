By this time of year, Americans are usually being peppered with reminders about flu vaccines.

This season, however, flu arrived weeks earlier than expected in the US, catching many Americans unaware and unprotected — and many still aren’t getting the message about annual shots.

In the past, flu campaigns were spearheaded by the nation’s leading public health agency, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But under US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine skeptic, CDC campaigns reminding people to get seasonal vaccines have gone dark.

The day after Kennedy was sworn in as HHS secretary in February 2025, he personally ordered a stop to the agency’s “Wild to Mild” flu vaccine campaign, which emphasized how vaccines can make flu infections less severe. The campaign had just two days of paid ads left to run when it was pulled, according to staff emails released last summer by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. The campaign hasn’t returned.

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It was also typical for CDC directors and other US health officials to lead by example, rolling up their sleeves to get their flu shots on camera, or talking about the vaccines they’d received. That hasn’t happened this year, either.

CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz did not participate in a briefing where officials have gotten their shots in the past. HHS declined to answer whether Schwartz received a flu vaccine this year.

Schwartz has no obligation to reveal her vaccination status, and she has supported flu shots in the past. During her time in the US Coast Guard, she authored its first protection policy against pandemic influenza – meaning she literally wrote the book on fighting the flu – which included among its strategies the use of seasonal flu vaccines to protect the workforce.

During her confirmation hearing, Schwartz told senators that she believed vaccines were safe and effective. “I have personally given thousands of vaccines to military members for force health protection and readiness,” she said.

But doctors and patients say they’ve felt the absence of a national conversation around the flu and the vaccines available this season.

Stefani Ceballos caught the flu in late September, just after returning from her high school reunion in Ohio.

“It absolutely took me out. I mean clobbered me,” said the 58-year-old, who runs a small bakery business out of her home in Florida. She spent 10 days in bed.

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Ceballos takes steroid hormones to treat Addison’s disease. They help her function, but they also lower her immunity. She also had a mass removed from a lung nine years ago and lives in fear of respiratory infections.

“I have a really hard time,” she said. When she gets sick, “I feel like I can’t breathe.”

Still, Ceballos wasn’t aware that the flu had begun circulating so early and hadn’t gotten a flu shot before she got sick.

“There’s just been silence,” she said.

CDC’s flu campaigns go dark

The CDC continues to post a weekly technical briefing on the state of influenza in the US, called the FluView report, but the agency has had little to say on flu season under the second Trump administration.

In 2025, an official government account on X called @CDCflu posted regular updates about the severity of flu season and urged people to get vaccinated. This year, that account was shelved, with followers directed to the main @CDCgov account.

On November 16, the main agency account posted about “respiratory illness season” and advised people to ask their doctors about timely testing and treatment. It said nothing about getting vaccinated.

Another post on November 20 urged people to protect themselves from getting sick before the holidays. “Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about which actions they recommend you take,” it said, such as frequent handwashing, surface disinfecting, opening windows or using air filters – and getting vaccinated.

The Trump administration defended its efforts to alert Americans about the flu.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to closely monitor seasonal influenza activity across the United States … and provide timely information to healthcare professionals and the American public,” Emily Hilliard, senior press secretary for HHS, said in a statement.

“CDC continues to recommend flu vaccination as an important measure to reduce the risk of flu illness and its potential complications, including severe illness and hospitalization,” the statement said.

Still, the administration’s muted approach has broken a pattern of regular briefings on flu season that stretches back decades.

Typically, the CDC has held two news conferences each year to raise awareness of flu season. One is usually held in August or September to remind Americans to get vaccinated and preview the season, while another comes midway through, usually during the first week of December, which has long been designated National Influenza Vaccination Week. In December, the message has typically been about catching up: It’s not too late to get vaccinated.

The CDC’s annual respiratory virus campaigns were such a big deal that the agency began planning for them months in advance, said Kevin Griffis, who directed the CDC’s Office of Communications from 2022 until he resigned in 2025.

By early spring each year, he said, the CDC was reaching out to physician groups, state health departments and other interested parties to ask what they needed in the way of communications materials to be ready for the next flu season, whether that was handouts, Q&A documents or conversation guides – “a lot of work that went in on the front end to try to understand what people needed, what clinicians and others needed for the respiratory virus season to have fruitful conversations that are based in data and evidence in the fall,” Griffis said.

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At the same time, he said, the CDC was considering where to place paid advertising and when to hold news conferences to reach out to people at highest risk for severe disease, usually older adults.

Some public health and infectious disease groups said they had not heard anything from the CDC about flu season this year; one said the agency had reached out, but it didn’t offer further specifics.

And now, measles – which also causes respiratory issues like cough, congestion and pneumonia – is in the mix. Measles cases tend to peak in late winter and early spring, which often overlaps with flu season.

“It is shocking,” Griffis said. “You’ve got, obviously, a really significant measles outbreak in Pennsylvania, and we are in the middle of respiratory virus season, and the nation’s leading public health agency is essentially silent.”

Dr. Daniel Edney, state health officer for Mississippi and president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said states feel it, too.

“It’s been crickets from the CDC,” Edney said. “It’s been that way on most everything for the past two years.”

He said the CDC should be speaking out in a courageous way.

“The public needs to know to protect themselves for every respiratory illness season, but also from measles,” he said.

“I’m the one that has statutory responsibility for protecting the public in Mississippi during flu season, and I’m going to get that done, irrespective of what the CDC is or is not doing.”

More flu ahead

An estimated 3.7 million people in the US have already had the flu this season, including 50,000 who have been hospitalized and 2,800 who have died, according to data from the CDC. Roughly half of states are reporting moderate to high levels of flu activity, mostly in the South and West.

It’s likely there’s more flu misery on the way, too. Travel and social mixing around holidays like Thanksgiving tends to fuel the spread of infectious diseases.

With the CDC’s vaccination campaigns shuttered, medical associations, pharmacy chains, and state and local public health departments have tried to fill the void.

But none has as big a megaphone as the federal government, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University.

State health departments, nonprofits and professional organizations are all messaging about flu season and flu vaccinations, but Schaffner said they need information that’s traditionally come from the federal government to coordinate their efforts and get the public’s attention.

“If you miss an important member of the band, the music isn’t as loud,” said Schaffner, who is also a spokesperson for the Infectious Disease Society of America.

Just last week, the CDC began releasing data on uptake of flu vaccinations for the 2026-27 season. So far this year, about 32% of children and teens, 29% of pregnant women and 37% of adults have been vaccinated against the flu. Those numbers typically go up as the season continues, so it’s not clear where overall rates will land.

Rates were already trending down over the past few years, Schaffner said, and he’s not seeing any sign of a turnaround.

“I’m afraid that we are going to see a further slippage in the acceptance of flu vaccine,” Schaffner said.

Maria Walls a nurse practitioner in O’Fallon, Missouri, got notice that flu season was picking up early through her professional organization. The 46-year-old got her flu shot in mid-October at the clinic where she works. Her two kids, ages 8 and 13, got them a day or two after. Her husband, 51, said he would do it later.

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Two days before Halloween, he developed a fever and chills. She came home at lunch and tested him: It was the flu. She was able to start him on the antiviral drug Tamiflu, but he was barely functioning and camped out on their living room couch, in the center of their home, for days.

As good as vaccines are, Walls said, she knows that they don’t always keep people from getting sick, and she was convinced that the kids, who were around her husband all day over their fall break, would be next.

To her relief, nobody else in the house got sick. She believes that the flu shots protected them. “It really seems like it’s a match, especially for the influenza A we were seeing at that time,” she said.

She began sharing her family’s experience with her patients, many of whom are turning down vaccines.

“The vaccine hesitancy is indescribable. I mean, people don’t even want to get the tetanus shot,” she said. “There’s so much misinformation out there.”

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