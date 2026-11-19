Employer premiums hit $28,303 this year. More Americans are opting out — but the tradeoffs are real.

For most American families, health insurance feels like a given — something you hold your nose and pay for, even when the cost stings. But a growing number of people are quietly walking away from traditional coverage and experimenting with something that looks like insurance, acts like insurance, but legally isn't.

Health sharing plans let members pool money to pay each other's medical bills. Use the calculator below to see how the math might — or might not — work for your household.

$28,303 — Average family employer premium

$7,471 — Worker's share of that premium

15% — Proposed median 2027 ACA increase

The cost pressure driving this trend is real. Annual premiums for employer-sponsored family coverage reached $28,303 this year — a 28% jump since 2021 — according to KFF's 2026 Employer Health Benefits Survey. Workers' out-of-pocket share of those premiums rose 9% in a single year alone, reaching $7,471. For people who buy coverage independently, the news is even starker: enhanced federal subsidies expired at the end of 2025, and insurers have proposed a median 15% increase for 2027 after raises exceeding 20% this year.

Into that vacuum, health sharing companies have moved aggressively. Modern Healthcare reported this year that CrowdHealth — a crowdfunding-style sharing platform — more than doubled its subscribers, while the Christian sharing ministry Medi-Share grew to 350,000 members through radio and influencer campaigns. The Fosters, a San Antonio entrepreneurial family who document their financial life on YouTube, are among them.

It's marketed in ways that make it really look like insurance JoAnn Volk, Research professor at the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy

That warning cuts to the heart of the debate. Health sharing plans use language that mirrors insurance — monthly fees that resemble premiums, member cost-sharing that resembles deductibles. But they operate outside insurance regulations, which means no guaranteed coverage, no mandated appeals process, and no requirement to pay any specific claim.

The Foster family's experience illustrates both sides. When their daughter Emma suddenly lost use of her leg from the knee down — a nerve condition doctors said was more typical in patients over 80 — the family faced nine separate bills from neurologists, physical therapists, and specialists. They paid $500 once. CrowdHealth's community funded approximately $3,500 in remaining costs. Emma has since fully recovered. But the same family spent years with a Christian sharing ministry that reimbursed only 60% of some bills, with 60-to-90-day waits and quarterly dues hikes voted on by members.

How Much Do You Know About Health Sharing Plans?

Four questions. The answers may surprise you.

Health sharing plans are required to pay your medical bills if you've made all your monthly contributions on time.

True — paying in means they owe you coverage — False. Health sharing plans are not insurance and are not legally required to pay any claim, regardless of your payment history. A Georgetown University researcher noted they are 'marketed in ways that make it really look like insurance' — but the legal protections are absent.

False — they can decline any bill — Correct. This is the defining difference. A 2023 Commonwealth Fund analysis found sharing ministries frequently leave consumers with unpaid medical claims. There is no mandatory appeals process and no state insurance regulator to call.

It depends on the state you live in — Actually, sharing plans operate outside state insurance regulation in most states — which is part of why they can charge less. Maryland's Insurance Administration issued a specific consumer advisory warning about CrowdHealth's risks.

Health sharing plans originally grew out of which specific population?

Uninsured workers at small businesses — Not quite. While small-business owners do use them today, that's not the origin. The plans grew in religious communities whose faith kept members from purchasing conventional insurance.

Religious communities exempt from the ACA mandate — Correct. When the Affordable Care Act required most Americans to carry insurance, sharing ministry members were exempted from the penalty. Georgetown's JoAnn Volk notes the plans have since grown well beyond that original audience — newer platforms like CrowdHealth aren't faith-based at all.

Retirees who aged out of employer plans — Not the origin. Health sharing is popular among entrepreneurs and self-employed families — like the Fosters near San Antonio — not primarily retirees, who typically have Medicare access.

Federal employees dissatisfied with FEHB — No — federal employees have dedicated coverage options. Health sharing grew from religious communities who were philosophically opposed to the insurance model and were specifically exempted from the ACA coverage mandate.

Under CrowdHealth's model, what does a member pay when they have a medical event — before the community chips in?

Nothing — it's fully community-funded from dollar one — Not quite. Members pay the first $500 of each medical event themselves, then the community funds the rest of eligible bills. The Foster family's daughter's treatment generated about $3,500 in community funding after that initial $500.

$500 per medical event — Correct. Members pay the first $500, then the community covers eligible remaining bills. The Foster family experienced this firsthand when their daughter's nerve condition generated nine separate bills — they paid $500 once and the community funded approximately $3,500 more.

A percentage of the total bill, like a co-insurance — That's closer to how traditional insurance works. CrowdHealth uses a fixed $500 member responsibility per event — though what counts as a single 'event' versus multiple events can matter a lot when bills arrive.

Whatever the monthly advocacy fee is that month — The advocacy fee is separate — it's $60 per person per month and covers CrowdHealth's operating costs. The $500 per-event cost is on top of that. The Foster family of four pays about $494 a month total in combined fees and contributions.

CrowdHealth uses a 'generosity score' on members. What does a low generosity score actually affect?

Only your monthly advocacy fee rate — The advocacy fee is fixed at $60 per person. The generosity score affects something more consequential — how the community responds when you need help.

How quickly and fully your own bills get funded by others — Correct. When a member submits a bill, other members can see their generosity score based on how consistently they've helped fund others. Members who have ignored too many funding requests may find their own bills funded more slowly — or less completely. It's a reciprocal system with real financial stakes.

Whether you can remain a member at all — Membership termination isn't what the generosity score directly controls. Rather, it functions as a community reputation signal — affecting whether and how quickly other members choose to fund your bills when you submit them.

Access to CrowdHealth's in-network providers — Unlike traditional insurance, health sharing plans generally don't maintain provider networks. The generosity score is a community trust mechanism — members can see your funding history before deciding whether to contribute to your bills.

That reciprocal structure is one of CrowdHealth's most distinctive — and debated — features. Members who don't consistently fund others' bills see their generosity score drop, potentially slowing how the community responds to their own claims. It's a social contract built into software, one that early sharing ministry members would recognize: the Foster family spent years with Samaritan Ministries, where quarterly dues hikes required member votes and shortfalls were distributed across the community.

What's changed is the technology and the marketing. Platforms like CrowdHealth serve members who may have no religious motivation at all — just a conviction that the traditional insurance market is broken.

It got to a point where we were voting for increasing dues every quarter. And I was like, I'm done. This is insanity. Somebody's not managing the books well. Samantha Foster, Entrepreneur

Common Claims About Health Sharing Plans — Checked

Health sharing plans are basically the same as health insurance.

Verdict: false

Georgetown University researcher JoAnn Volk warns they are 'marketed in ways that make it really look like insurance' — but legally they are not. Sharing plans are not required to pay claims, offer no mandated appeals process, and fall outside the insurance regulations that protect consumers.

Members can see any doctor they want — no network restrictions.

Verdict: mostly true

Health sharing plans generally do not maintain provider networks, which was a key draw for the Foster family after losing nearly 50% of their doctors to network restrictions under traditional insurance. However, cash patients may face different pricing, and not all providers accept sharing plan documentation.

Sharing plans always pay what insurance would pay.

Verdict: false

The Foster family experienced this directly with Samaritan Ministries — they were reimbursed only 60% on multiple occasions. A 2023 Commonwealth Fund analysis found health care sharing ministries frequently leave consumers with unpaid medical claims.

CrowdHealth is faith-based, like older sharing ministries.

Verdict: false

CrowdHealth is not a faith-based organization, which was part of its appeal to families like the Fosters who wanted alternatives to Christian sharing ministries. The platform operates on a secular crowdfunding model with a generosity scoring system.

What Maryland's Regulators Said About CrowdHealth

Maryland's Insurance Administration issued a consumer advisory specifically warning about the risks of CrowdHealth's platform. The advisory flagged that the service is not insurance and that members may not receive the coverage they expect when medical bills arrive.

This kind of regulatory action is unusual — most sharing plans operate in a legal gray zone that keeps state insurance commissioners from intervening. When regulators do speak up, it signals that the gap between how the product is marketed and what it actually delivers has become significant enough to warrant public warning.

Consumers considering any sharing plan should verify their state's position on the specific platform before enrolling — and read the membership agreement's exclusion language carefully, since that document, not any marketing material, governs what gets paid.

For the Fosters, the system has worked — so far. Emma's recovery was full, the nine-bill gauntlet cost the family $500 out of pocket, and their monthly costs remain far below what a traditional family plan would run. But they also describe years of partial reimbursements, slow processing, and dues hikes that eventually drove them to switch platforms.

That experience is a compressed version of the tradeoff every family weighing these plans must calculate: lower predictable monthly costs in exchange for less predictable coverage when something serious happens. The question isn't just whether sharing saves money on average — it's whether your family can absorb the variance when the community's funding falls short.

Before You Make a Switch: What to Verify

Read the membership agreement, not the marketing: Sharing plans are defined by their exclusion lists and funding procedures, not their websites. What counts as an 'eligible' bill varies significantly between platforms.

Check your state's regulatory position: Maryland's Insurance Administration issued a specific consumer advisory about CrowdHealth. Search your state insurance commissioner's website for advisories on the plan you're considering.

Verify pre-existing condition coverage: Unlike ACA-compliant insurance, sharing plans frequently exclude or limit coverage for pre-existing conditions — a protection the Affordable Care Act mandates for traditional insurance.

Understand the 'generosity score' stakes: On platforms like CrowdHealth, your history of funding others affects how the community responds to your bills. It's a social contract, not a legal guarantee.

Sources & References