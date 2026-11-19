Chase Bank announced it was the target of a cyberattack in which hackers accessed marketing data held by vendors, potentially including some customers’ names and email addresses.

The bank said its services were not disrupted and that the cyberattack was unrelated to an outage earlier this week.

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“Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring,” the company said Thursday.

The announcement comes three days after JPMorgan Chase reported a technical issue that delayed some transactions. Chase said the problem was not systemic and was not the result of a cyberattack.

“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a Chase spokesperson said in a statement to The Associated Press.

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Chase’s announcement also comes amid a series of high-profile technology outages, including one Friday that prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop for most commercial flights in the U.S.

The FAA said last week’s ground stop was caused by a communications glitch triggered by the improper implementation of a router. Officials said the issue was not caused by a cyberattack.

