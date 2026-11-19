On the morning of last week’s historic nationwide ground stop, an FAA technician escorted a private contractor from L3Harris into a remote radio communications site for air traffic control centers in south Arkansas, to replace a decades-old router.

The FAA technician believed his role ended when the contractor entered the facility. He went about his own work without knowing exactly what the L3Harris engineer was doing, according to two sources familiar with what happened in the room, and the union that represents FAA technicians.

Not long after it was replaced, that new router triggered a cascade of communications problems, flooding the FAA’s aging network with data and leading the FAA to take the rare step later that day of issuing a full nationwide ground stop. About 3,500 planes were in the air when departures were halted for more than four hours while the agency worked to figure out the problem.

The details of how that router was installed and who was overseeing that work is now in dispute and emerging as a key point of tension in unraveling what exactly went wrong that day.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford has defended the FAA’s modernization process and insisted that the L3Harris engineer performing the upgrade “was monitored by an FAA technician” and that a risk assessment was done beforehand.

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But sources who spoke to CNN dispute this characterization. The technician “was only there to unlock the door,” one of them said.

“There was no monitoring,” another source said.

That kind of hands-off arrangement, sources say, is a recent development and represents a stark change from how this kind of maintenance work was handled by previous administrations, when the FAA typically exercised far more oversight of contractors’ work.

A crucial memo from March 2025

But in an effort to speed up and streamline the modernization of the nation’s air traffic control system with $12.5 billion from President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” the administration diminished FAA oversight of this kind of work, the sources said.

In a memo dated March 2025, the FAA laid out some key changes to how maintenance and upgrades would be carried out, noting: “It is critical to approve maintenance performed by the Telecommunication Vendors without delay.”

Under the policy change, the FAA shifted from receiving maintenance “requests” from its private contractors to receiving “notifications” of intended work, noting that “this work will proceed without FAA approval,” according to the memo.

The memo does note that an FAA liaison will evaluate the “purpose, severity, criticality and impact” of the work, but the sources told CNN there are only a handful of liaisons nationwide processing thousands of notifications.

“So what level of oversight are they really doing?” one of the sources said.

As a result, the L3Harris contractor at the center of Friday’s outage showed up with just a few days’ notice and conducted the work without any meaningful oversight from the agency, according to the sources and the union.

The March 2025 memo “laid the groundwork for what happened last Friday,” the source said.

“They’re not requesting to go out anymore. They’re just notifying and going and then they’re doing the work,” the source said. “And that circumvents the operational risk management aspect where the technician before who works for the government could say, no, no. You can’t do that right now.”

Elizabeth Doherty, a spokeswoman for the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union that represents FAA technicians, told CNN the technician’s “orders were to simply let the contractor in the building,” that he “had no direction to help or assist in any way,” and that “no PASS-represented employee was asked to conduct a risk assessment on this particular upgrade.”

CNN asked the FAA about the discrepancy over whether an FAA technician was or was not providing real time oversight of the work.

“There is a lot of information that we’re trying to track down. So things have been changing,” FAA spokeswoman Hannah Walden told CNN by phone. “It could have been a misunderstanding or whatever. So I’m not saying one way or the other right now. I just am saying we’re trying to provide information as we get it.”

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In addressing the changes laid out in the 2025 memo, Walden denied oversight has been reduced, saying the policy change “does not change oversight at all. It changes the priority of the work that needs to be done.”

After this story published, Walden sent an additional statement, seeming to contradict what Bedford said publicly on Tuesday about the technician monitoring the upgrade.

“The FAA escort is responsible for providing the L3Harris technician access to and from the building. Because it is L3 equipment, the escort is not there while the technician is doing work,” she said in the statement.

The episode underscores the complications that can arise over a communications system that is operated by the federal government yet is owned by a private company, in this case L3Harris, whose telecom network serves as the communications backbone for the nation’s airspace.

It also comes as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is asking Congress to approve another $50 billion to upgrade the nation’s air traffic control system even as lawmakers question how the billions allocated last year were spent.

L3Harris declined to provide any details in response to CNN’s questions.

In a statement to CNN, the company said it is “supporting the FAA in its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the Nov. 13 ground stop of our nation’s air travel.”

A routine job, then chaos

The policy change laid out in the March 2025 memo didn’t come out of nowhere. The sources familiar with what happened before the ground stop said a chronic, yearslong shortage of FAA technicians as well as the Trump administration’s push for speed helped propel it forward.

The result, they believe, was less oversight of the contractor on Friday and a much slower recovery, as the FAA struggled to pinpoint the source of the problem.

L3Harris notified the FAA on November 9 that it planned to carry out maintenance, replacing a router, at a remote FAA facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, with work set to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 13, one of the sources said.

Four days after the notice, the L3Harris worker arrived.

Even the time of day the work was scheduled raised eyebrows, given it was at a time of heavy air traffic. The sources say FAA technicians were not consulted about the best time to carry out this work at this facility.

By that Friday afternoon, the new router was connected and the L3Harris contractor had left the site with no idea of the chaos that was beginning to unfold, the source said.

Hours later, FAA technicians got a call telling them to return to the site to escort the L3Harris engineer back into the facility. The agency scrambled to find the closest available staff to let him in. Hours had passed between the time the engineer had left and the time he returned to retrieve the router, the source said.

A former FAA technician told CNN that, for agency technicians, checking in with air traffic controllers before leaving a site is standard practice. It’s not clear if the L3Harris engineer took this step.

“As a technician, anytime when I was out there … and I did anything, anything at all to the equipment before I left, I would call up the TRACON or the center or the tower, whatever controllers that had the services that I was providing on that equipment. And I would say, ‘I’m getting ready to leave. Everything look good? Everything okay? You got everything?’ They’d be like, ‘yep,’” the former technician said. “It’s just a practice that you do.”

In the immediate aftermath of the ground stop, Duffy was sharply critical of L3Harris, making a point of calling them out in his public remarks.

“We need L3Harris or whoever provided that router to us to do a better job,” Duffy said during his Saturday press conference. “Many of our contractors, many or our partners, they take our money and they provide really poor service to us. Full stop.”

Yet by Tuesday, Bedford sounded a different tone toward L3Harris.

At a news conference, Bedford described the L3Harris contractor who replaced the router as a “highly trained certified engineer, former Air Force veteran, I’m told a generally competent guy doing the work that he has done dozens and dozens of times before.”

Asked what oversight the FAA provides when contractors work at FAA facilities, Bedford also said, “There is a comprehensive risk management process with every installation. And that installation happens whether it’s with a contractor or with an FAA employee.”

Days earlier, Duffy had defended the timing of the work, pointing out that it was at a remote location. He said he didn’t expect the kind of impact seen last Friday at “smaller locations.”