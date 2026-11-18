NordPass analyzed 44 countries and found the same terrible passwords dominating login screens everywhere — including yours.

Pop quiz: Is your password on the most-hacked list in the world? New research from NordPass shows that despite years of security warnings, millions of Americans are still protecting their accounts with combinations a hacker could crack in seconds.

Take the assessment below and find out exactly how exposed you might be — and what to do about it right now.

44 — Countries Analyzed

7 of 8 — Years at #1

How Safe Are Your Passwords, Really?

Six questions. Two minutes. Find out if hackers already know your login.

Which of the following best describes your most-used password?

A sequence of numbers like 123456 or 12345678 — NordPass found that number sequences like 123456 have been the single most common password in the world for seven of the past eight years. It is among the first combinations any attacker tries.

A word like 'password', 'admin', or 'secret' — NordPass found that 'admin', 'password', and 'secret' appeared in the top passwords across the majority of the 44 countries they analyzed. Using any of them is essentially leaving your door unlocked.

A pop culture reference — a celebrity, show, game, or meme — NordPass tracked how pop culture shapes password choices throughout the 2020s. Passwords like 'skibiditoilet', 'roblox.com1', and 'Covid@19' all appeared on their most-common lists — meaning attackers scan for trending terms too.

A long, random passphrase with mixed characters I don't reuse — NordPass recommends using strong passphrases and keeping every password unique. A long, randomized passphrase that you don't reuse anywhere is exactly what security experts advise.

How many of your online accounts share the same password?

Most or all of them — it's just easier — NordPass specifically recommends keeping all passwords unique. When accounts share a password, a single breach exposes every account that uses it.

A few important ones share a password, the rest are different — Even partial reuse creates risk. NordPass's guidance is clear: every account should have its own password, especially for banking, email, and healthcare.

None — every account has its own unique password — That's exactly what NordPass recommends. Unique passwords for every account mean that a breach on one platform cannot cascade into others.

Do you use multi-factor authentication (MFA) on your most important accounts?

No — I haven't set it up — NordPass lists switching on multi-factor authentication as one of its top recommendations. Even if a hacker gets your password, MFA blocks them from getting in.

Only on a couple of accounts — A good start, but NordPass advises enabling MFA broadly — especially on email and financial accounts, which are the highest-value targets.

Yes — it's on for email, banking, and other key accounts — NordPass ranks multi-factor authentication as one of the most effective defenses available. Having it on your critical accounts puts you well ahead of most users.

Do you use a password manager?

No — I remember my passwords or write them down — NordPass recommends using a password manager as one of its core tips. Password managers generate and store strong, unique passwords so you never have to remember or write them down yourself.

I use the browser's built-in save feature — Browser password savers offer basic convenience, but NordPass's recommendation is a dedicated password manager, which offers stronger security controls and works across all devices and browsers.

Yes — I use a dedicated password manager — Using a dedicated password manager is exactly what NordPass recommends. It's one of the most practical steps you can take to get strong, unique passwords across every account.

When did you last review or update your login credentials?

I honestly can't remember — NordPass recommends reviewing your credentials regularly. Accounts you haven't checked in years may still be using passwords that have already appeared in data breaches.

A year or more ago — NordPass's guidance is to review credentials on an ongoing basis — not just after a breach. Annual reviews are a minimum; more frequent checks are better.

Within the last few months — Regular credential reviews are a core part of NordPass's password safety recommendations. Staying current reduces the window of exposure when breaches occur.

Which of these is NOT one of the top pop culture passwords NordPass found people using in the 2020s?

skibiditoilet — NordPass actually found 'skibiditoilet' on its list of most common meme-inspired passwords in the 2020s. It may feel unique, but trending internet culture is exactly what attackers scan for.

roblox.com1 — NordPass found 'roblox.com1' as a top video game password in the 2020s. Gaming platforms are frequently targeted, and using the platform name in your password makes it far easier to crack.

Covid@19 — NordPass found 'Covid@19' on its pop culture password list for the 2020s. Major news events consistently become password fodder — which means attackers know to try them.

DarthRevan1! — NordPass actually found 'DarthRevan1!' on its list — but from a previous decade, not the 2020s. All four of these have appeared on NordPass's research at some point. The lesson: no pop culture reference is as unique as it feels.

#1 — 123456 — World's Most Common Password — 7 of the past 8 years at the top spot

44 — Countries Analyzed by NordPass — Same weak patterns found everywhere

5 — Pop Culture Categories Tracked — Sports, music, gaming, memes, and more

Password security researchers at NordPass have spent years watching the same crisis repeat itself. After analyzing data across 44 countries, the company found that the most popular passwords in most of them came down to the same short list: 'admin,' 'password,' 'qwerty,' and variations of '12345.' Some users added an exclamation point or the word 'secret' and called it a day.

What makes the 2020s data particularly striking is how quickly pop culture bleeds into login screens. NordPass tracked password choices by category and found that sports fans were logging in with 'Lebron0319,' gamers were using 'roblox.com1,' and meme culture produced 'skibiditoilet' as an actual account credential. Even 'Covid@19' — a reference to a global health emergency — became one of the era's most common passwords.

The pop culture pattern stretches back further than you might expect. NordPass found that previous decades produced passwords like 'C@rlsagan1' — a nod to the late astronomer Carl Sagan — and 'DarthRevan1!' from the Star Wars universe. Each generation reaches for whatever is dominating the cultural conversation at the moment and turns it into a password, apparently assuming no one else thought of the same thing.

The uncomfortable reality, as NordPass notes, is that 123456 has held the title of the world's most used password for seven of the past eight years. That consistency is not a sign of loyalty — it is a sign that security awareness still has not broken through for a significant portion of internet users. Every year the same number sits at the top of the list, and every year hackers know exactly where to start.

Fix Your Password Security This Week

Create strong passphrases — NordPass recommends using strong passwords and passphrases — not predictable words, sequences, or pop culture references. Longer is stronger. Make every password unique — NordPass is explicit: keep all your passwords unique. One password reused across multiple accounts means one breach can unlock everything. Review your credentials regularly — NordPass advises reviewing credentials on an ongoing basis — not just when prompted by a breach notice. Old passwords on forgotten accounts are a common attack vector. Switch on multi-factor authentication — MFA is one of NordPass's top recommendations. Enable it on email, banking, and any account that holds sensitive information. Use a password manager — NordPass recommends a dedicated password manager to generate and securely store strong, unique credentials across all your accounts.

Who Is NordPass and How Did They Compile This Research?

NordPass is a password manager service that publishes annual research on global password trends. Their analysis covers data across 44 countries, examining which passwords appear most frequently and how pop culture shapes login habits decade by decade.

Their findings include both evergreen weak passwords — number sequences, dictionary words, and keyboard patterns — and category-specific pop culture passwords grouped by era and type, including sports, music, video games, memes, and news events.

NordPass's research is released as a public resource to raise awareness about password security. The same analysis that surfaces 'skibiditoilet' as a real password also documents the uncomfortable fact that '123456' has led the global rankings for seven of the past eight years.

Protect Yourself Online

Use Strong, Unique Passphrases: NordPass recommends a different strong passphrase for every account — no sequences, no dictionary words, no pop culture references.

Enable Multi-Factor Authentication: Turn on MFA for email, banking, and any account holding personal data. It stops attackers even when they have your password.

Get a Password Manager: NordPass and other security experts recommend dedicated password managers to generate and store credentials safely across all your devices.

AI Is Giving Hackers New Tools: Learn how artificial intelligence is changing the threat landscape and what else you can do to protect yourself from online scams.

The persistence of '123456' at the top of NordPass's global rankings for seven of the past eight years is not just a statistics footnote — it is a measure of how far security education still has to go. Across 44 countries, the same short list of obvious passwords dominates, year after year. That is not coincidence. It reflects a gap between what security experts recommend and what most people actually do when they create a login.

The pop culture dimension adds an unexpected layer to the problem. Users who think they are being clever — referencing a niche meme, a beloved athlete, or a cultural moment — are often sharing that password with thousands of strangers who made the same connection. From Carl Sagan to Darth Revan to skibiditoilet, every generation's inside jokes end up on a hacker's list. The good news is that the fixes NordPass recommends are practical and free: unique passphrases, multi-factor authentication, and a password manager. The barrier is not technology — it is habit.

Sources & References