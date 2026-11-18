Despite plenty of security warnings over the years, NordPass has revealed in new research that some of the most prevalent passwords globally are still easy to guess.

The top three passwords in the majority of the 44 countries analyzed were made up of the same combinations: “admin,” “password,” “qwerty” and variations of “12345.”

Other occasional choices included "secret" or combinations of 12345 and exclamation points.

NordPass also took a look at how pop culture has shaped password choices. In the 2020s thus far, the top five most common passwords in several pop culture categories included:

1 Sports Lebron0319 2 Music Savage20 3 Video games roblox.com1 4 Memes skibiditoilet 5 Other Covid@19

Previous decades included "Lachimolala," "C@rlsagan1" and "DarthRevan1!"

The fact that 123456 is the most commonly used password in the world and has held that spot for seven of the past eight years means we still have a lot of work to do when it comes to spreading awareness about password safety.

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NordPass suggests following these tips when creating a password:

