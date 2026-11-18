The USDA has awarded $5 million to strengthen summer camp safety through a cooperative agreement with the Safe Summers Foundation.

The foundation is a national nonprofit that was born out of the loss of 25 campers, two counselors and the camp's longtime co-owner and director during flash floods at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, on July 4, 2025.

USDA Rural Development has invested the money in the foundation's fund, which awards grants to youth camps that are committed to safety but may need financial or technical support to implement new safety standards.

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“Our hearts remain heavy for the children whose lives were tragically cut short and for the families who continue to bear this unimaginable loss,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “Every parent should have confidence that their child is protected, and no family have to endure the devastation of a tragedy that could have been prevented. That is why I am proud to announce this five-million-dollar cooperative agreement to the Safe Summers Foundation to help youth camps implement new safety standards.”

“When we lost our daughters at Camp Mystic, we made a commitment to ensure such a preventable tragedy never happens to another family,” said Blake Bonner, Co-Founder, Safe Summers Foundation. “This significant investment moves us closer to keeping that promise. These funds will help camps across the country put real, life-saving safety measures in place before the next child ever arrives at summer camp. We are deeply grateful to the Secretary and the Administration for funding this shared mission.”