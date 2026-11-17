Waymo is temporarily pausing driverless rides on freeways in all its markets after California’s Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday that its self-driving vehicles can’t use state freeways for now, citing safety concerns following a series of incidents.

Waymo has allowed its cars to operate on freeways in five of its 13 operating areas across the US: San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles County, Phoenix, Miami and Austin, according to the company.

California’s DMV said the autonomous cars pose “imminent hazard to public safety” following at least two recent incidents involving the vehicles. In one occasion, three Waymo vehicles entered an active construction zone along US Route 101, while another incident involved California Highway Patrol vehicles on Highway 280, the department said.

In the latter, a Waymo vehicle attempted to pass patrol cars conducting a traffic break earlier this month, CNN affiliate KGO reported.

According to the agency, Waymo vehicles have made “recurrent incursions” into active construction zones, putting workers, other vehicles and equipment at risk.

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“We are working with the California DMV and other state officials diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations,” a Waymo spokesperson said.

The company noted the US Route 101 incident did not result in any injuries or collisions.

This is the second time this year Waymo has faced highway restrictions in the state, according to CNN affiliate KGO. The company paused freeway operations in May in San Francisco and Los Angeles to improve its vehicles’ response to construction zones. The previous restriction followed similar incidents that month, according to the California DMV.

A CNN analysis in June found hundreds of incidents in which robotaxis allegedly made dangerous maneuvers and struggled with obstacles that humans instinctively handle. They ran red lights, drove into oncoming traffic and active crime scenes, failed to abide by emergency road closures and came within inches of pedestrians lawfully crossing the street.

On Tuesday, a Waymo spokesperson pointed to the company’s June statement in response to CNN reporting. Waymo said it took public feedback seriously and is actively working on improvements for some of the issues raised, but that these were largely isolated incidents. The overwhelming majority of rides are smooth and uneventful, the company said.

Waymo data said its vehicles are involved in 95% fewer crashes resulting in serious injuries, or worse, than human drivers.

The restriction went into effect on November 11 and will remain in effect until Waymo addresses the safety lapses, the California DMV said.

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