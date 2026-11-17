Nvidia posted another blockbuster quarter Tuesday in its first earnings report since founder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang resigned. Just hours after Huang said he would be “honored” to return, the company’s board said it has no plans to bring him back.

“The board does not intend to reinstate” Huang as CEO, newly appointed board chair Harvey Jones said at the start of the company’s earnings call. Jones said he would not take questions about the circumstances of Huang’s resignation or the board’s ongoing investigation, and that the board “would communicate further when appropriate.”

“On behalf of our shareholders, the board is proactively dealing with the immediate consequences facing the company, as well as enhancing our oversight capacity going forward,” Jones said. “We have an incredibly talented leadership team, and we have every confidence in [Colette Kress’] leadership, integrity and ability to deliver as interim CEO.”

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Huang, who led Nvidia for 33 years, stepped down as CEO and board chairman on Nov. 12. The New York Times had reported multiple extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed. U.S. intelligence officials believe she was a Chinese asset, and her company has been accused of smuggling Nvidia chips to China. Nvidia’s board has launched an independent investigation.

On Tuesday morning, Huang broke his silence in a statement posted on X. He apologized and left the door open to a comeback.

“I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life,” Huang wrote. “If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.”

Huang said some employees, investors and Silicon Valley leaders have pushed for his reinstatement. President Donald Trump told reporters Monday, “I would not mind that.”

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In the meantime, the company is being run by Colette Kress, Nvidia’s chief financial officer of 13 years, who is serving as interim CEO while the board considers internal and external candidates for the permanent job.

On the call, Kress tried to reassure Wall Street that Huang’s departure hasn’t shaken the company’s business.

“From a business perspective, it’s business as usual,” Kress said. “We’ve engaged with our customers, we’ve engaged with our suppliers, our partners. They’re all 100% behind us.”

She added that Nvidia’s ambition, its drive to innovate and its commitment to customers “will not change.”

By the numbers, Huang’s exit hasn’t slowed the company down. According to its earnings release, Nvidia brought in $115.8 billion in revenue last quarter, up 103% from a year earlier. Net income rose to $65.3 billion, also more than double a year ago. Both figures beat Wall Street’s expectations.

Most of that came from data centers, the business at the heart of the A.I. boom, which generated $107.6 billion in revenue. Kress said demand for Nvidia’s next-generation Vera Rubin systems is “off to an explosive start,” with the technology already running at Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle.

“Our momentum is real,” Kress said in the release.

Nvidia expects about $130 billion in revenue next quarter, plus or minus 3%, which is above analysts’ forecasts. That outlook assumes zero data center chip sales to China.

The national security questions around Huang’s exit are not going away. On Tuesday, Nvidia’s board announced a new National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee to make sure the company follows global trade rules.

That came a day after the Commerce Department moved to close loopholes that let Chinese companies get advanced American A.I. chips by routing them through third countries or renting computing power from data centers outside China. Nvidia has reportedly warned customers that they could face legal action alongside the company if they violate the new controls.

In Congress, three A.I. and export-related bills are pending, and any of them could be attached to a must-pass defense funding package later this year.

Huang himself is set to sit down with three House committees (Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and the Select Committee on China) on Dec. 1. Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter is scheduled to testify Dec. 2.