A Los Angeles government agency that oversaw hundreds of millions of dollars in homelessness spending has reached a settlement with federal housing authorities in a dispute over claims that the local agency misused funding.

Under the deal announced Tuesday, the LA Homeless Services Authority will return $150 million and be “permanently severed” from federal funding by the end of 2027, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

California accounts for nearly a third of the homeless population in the United States. A 2025 survey found that more than 72,000 people were homeless on any given night across Los Angeles County, a slight decrease from the year before.

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Last year, HUD moved to cut off the money going to LAHSA after audits found reckless spending and a lack of transparency at the authority, which was responsible for doling out money to provide shelter and services for homeless residents. LAHSA sued to overturn the suspension.

The settlement stipulates that Los Angeles County will take over LAHSA's portfolio of projects and responsibilities for homeless services, subject to oversight by HUD.

“From the outset, we have maintained that LAHSA did not engage in wrongdoing and that HUD’s suspension lacked a legal foundation," Gita O’Neill, LAHSA's interim CEO, said in a statement. “Our focus now is on working closely with our local partners to ensure continuity of services, support an orderly transition, and remain true to our mission of connecting our unhoused neighbors with the services, resources, and pathways to housing they need.”

LAHSA, which was jointly funded by the city and county, was formed in 1993 as a result of a lawsuit settlement. It coordinated and managed money for shelter, food programs and a wide range of services, but it had long been dogged by accusations of misspending.

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In April 2025, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to shift more than $300 million in annual taxpayer money out of LAHSA to create a new department on homelessness. The city of Los Angeles also began exploring how it could sidestep LAHSA and directly contract with homeless service providers.

The region’s homelessness crisis is especially visible in downtown Los Angeles, where hundreds of people live in makeshift shanties that line entire blocks in the notorious neighborhood known as Skid Row. Encampments are increasingly found in suburban areas under freeway overpasses.