Texas Rangers say Camp Mystic adults disregarded risk of death to campers during flood

Investigators with the Texas Rangers say adults at Camp Mystic were "aware of and consciously disregarded a substantial and unjustifiable risk of death to the campers in their care."

Twenty-five young campers, two teenage counselors and Dick Eastland, the director of the all-girls camp, died during historic flash flooding on July 4 of last year.

In more than 600 pages of court documents requesting at least 14 search warrants — seven targeting members of the Eastland family — investigators are seeking electronic communications data they say will reveal:

"Evidence of the offenses of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abandoning or endangering a child, injury to a child, and deadly conduct have been committed by agents and high managerial agents of Camp Mystic, LLC."

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Camp Director Edward Eastland testified during a Texas House Committee investigation earlier this year, acknowledging he did not use the camp's PA system as the water was rising.

"I would say that in that moment, with how fast it rose.. it did not, it did not occur to us to run inside the office and make an announcement. Every minute was spent trying to get to the next cabin and help."

Scripps News obtained Eastland's warrant affidavit, which includes the text of an Instagram message Rangers say was sent by a camp employee.

"I just honestly think the ones in charge evacuated too late we started getting flash flood warnings at 1:30," the message reads.

A statement from attorneys for some of the families of the victims indicates they are pleased the investigation is moving forward, writing:

"For more than a year, families of the 27 angels killed at Camp Mystic have fought, begged, and pleaded with the Eastland family for accountability and answers."