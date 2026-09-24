USPS holiday mailing deadlines: When to send packages to arrive by Christmas

The United States Postal Service has announced its recommended mailing dates for the holiday season, giving customers a timeline to ensure their packages and mail arrive before Dec. 25.

RELATED STORY | USPS proposes holiday shipping price hikes for 2026 peak season

For those shipping within the contiguous U.S., the USPS recommends the following deadlines:



USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 17

First-Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 19

Customers shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories should plan to send items a bit earlier, with these recommended deadlines:



USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 19

The USPS recommends that anyone planning to mail or ship packages this holiday season do so sooner rather than later to ensure on-time delivery.

For those shipping to military or international addresses, a complete list of recommended mailing dates will be available on the USPS holiday shipping page beginning mid-October.