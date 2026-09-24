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USPS holiday mailing deadlines: When to send packages to arrive by Christmas

If you want those gifts to arrive on time, sooner is always better than later.
The USPS has announced recommended holiday mailing deadlines to ensure packages arrive by Dec. 25. (Scripps News)
USPS holiday mailing deadlines: When to send packages to arrive by Christmas
FILE - The United States Postal Service logo is shown on delivery vans parked outside the main post office March 23, 2026, in east Denver.
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The United States Postal Service has announced its recommended mailing dates for the holiday season, giving customers a timeline to ensure their packages and mail arrive before Dec. 25.

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For those shipping within the contiguous U.S., the USPS recommends the following deadlines:

  • USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 17
  • First-Class Mail: Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 19

Customers shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories should plan to send items a bit earlier, with these recommended deadlines:

  • USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail: Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 19

The USPS recommends that anyone planning to mail or ship packages this holiday season do so sooner rather than later to ensure on-time delivery.

For those shipping to military or international addresses, a complete list of recommended mailing dates will be available on the USPS holiday shipping page beginning mid-October.

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