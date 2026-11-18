If you’re in the market for a used car, now may be the time to buy.

Edmunds reports 3-year-old used vehicles are selling for a record $16,500 below their original sticker prices. Three-year-old vehicles sold from July through September 2026 had an average original manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $48,601, compared with an average used transaction price of $32,039.

The data suggests buyers aren’t biting when prices are too high.

The gap between new and used vehicle prices has grown considerably after narrowing during the pandemic. Four years ago, 3-year-old vehicles sold for an average of $9,567 below their original MSRP.

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Three years before that, however, the gap was $16,252.

One reason the gap narrowed during the pandemic was that used vehicle prices surged, while new vehicle prices increased at historically normal rates. Used vehicle prices jumped 32.3% from early 2020 through early 2022. During the same period, new vehicle prices increased 6.8%.

Since early 2022, however, new vehicle prices have increased about 4.5% per year, while used vehicle prices have increased less than 1% annually.

"The record gap between original sticker prices and used values highlights how much the market has shifted since the pandemic, but it doesn't change the reality that used vehicles remain expensive. What may work more in buyers' favor is the slower pace of sales, particularly as the market heads into a fourth quarter that typically brings longer selling times," Edmunds said.

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Edmunds reports it takes an average of 43 days to sell a 3-year-old vehicle, the longest period in at least a decade.

Models drawing the least interest from buyers include the Jeep Cherokee, Chevrolet Silverado and Nissan Maxima.

