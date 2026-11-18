Ahead of the holiday shopping season, a consumer safety group is highlighting which major retailers it says could be doing more to reduce toxic chemicals and plastics in the products they sell.

According to the report, nearly half of retailers are backsliding in their efforts to reduce toxic chemicals and plastics in products and packaging.

Walmart and Whole Foods Market saw the largest declines in their scores, with Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods and Walgreens also seeing significant drops.

The group added that days before the report's release, Whole Foods Market disclosed new progress on toxic chemicals that would have earned the retailer additional points.

Nearly one-third of the retailers evaluated received failing grades, and there were some big names on the list, including Trader Joe’s, McDonald’s and 7-Eleven.

“No retailer should be comfortable staying in the Toxic Hall of Shame,” said Mike Schade, senior director of programs and strategy at Toxic-Free Future. “Retailers must set ambitious, measurable goals to eliminate the most harmful chemicals and plastics and move to safer solutions. Consumers have a powerful voice, and retailers listen when they speak up. That’s why we’re asking people to send a message to the CEOs of the retailers in the Toxic Hall of Shame, demanding they take action to put our health first.”

According to Toxic-Free Future, the group reached out to all 50 retailers evaluated and urged them to strengthen their policies.