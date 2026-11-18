Rent prices are beginning to tick higher again after more than three years of annual declines.

A new report from Realtor.com shows the median asking rent across the 50 largest U.S. metro areas rose by $1 from last year.

While that may seem insignificant, it’s the first annual increase since June 2023.

According to the report, the median asking rent for two-bedroom units rose 0.3% year over year in October. That marked the first annual increase for two-bedroom units since May 2023.

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The median asking rent now sits at $1,692.

That’s 4.6% below the August 2022 peak, but 15% above pre-pandemic levels.

According to Realtor.com, all U.S. regions are seeing multifamily completions cool, but construction trends vary by region.

The Northeast is seeing signs of rebuilding, while the Midwest and South are easing from elevated construction levels. The West appears most likely to see supply tighten.

The report found that median asking rents fell year over year for more than three years and that the 2021-2022 multifamily construction boom was a major factor in those declines.