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Interactive: The housing market is shifting. What that means for American Buyers.

Home buyers are gaining leverage as listings outpace buyers, prompting more seller incentives and realistic pricing despite high mortgage rates.
Housing market may be shifting in buyers' favor despite rising mortgage rates
A for sale sign outside of a house
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As of August, sellers outnumbered buyers by 58% — the largest gap in over a decade, according to Redfin. That shift has handed home buyers more negotiating power, with sellers now offering closing-cost help and other concessions rather than holding firm on price. The median listing price this summer fell 2.4% compared to last July, and Realtor.com economists say sellers are simply pricing more realistically from the start.

Still, affordability remains a serious hurdle. Mortgage rates topped 7% this week for the first time in more than a year, offsetting some of the relief buyers might otherwise feel. 'The big win is on selection,' said Matt Frankel of The Motley Fool, noting that inventory is meaningfully higher than a year ago — even if monthly payments remain stubbornly expensive.

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