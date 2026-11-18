The United States and Venezuela have signed a deal to reestablish military ties that will range from conducting joint training to intelligence sharing, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday in Caracas while visiting the South American nation's interim leaders.

Hegseth touted how U.S. forces in January captured then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, telling an audience of diplomats and military officials from both countries that now Venezuela "has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner."

He also praised the "close cooperation" with acting President Delcy Rodríguez that allowed officials "to stabilize Venezuela and rid it of narco-terrorists once and for all," in a reference to drug traffickers.

Hegseth's visit, the latest in a series of stops in Venezuela by members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet, underscores efforts by the U.S. administration to deepen its influence in the South American country. Trump said in August that Hegseth helped broker a sweeping deal for the U.S. to take control of some Venezuelan oil reserves.

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Hegseth praises Trump's Venezuela oil deal

The Pentagon chief praised the energy deal by referencing another major military action by the Trump administration this year — the Iran war. The conflict has disrupted global energy supplies through a critical waterway in the Persian Gulf, raising gasoline prices and contributing to the Republican Party's severe losses in this month's midterm elections.

The Venezuela oil deal "makes the Strait of Hormuz a non-factor for the Western Hemisphere," Hegseth said at the U.S. embassy in Caracas.

In the meeting with Hegseth, Rodríguez asserted that the deal enables "the energy development of our nations" and "benefits both the people of the United States and the people of Venezuela."

Among those in attendance for Hegseth's speech was Alejandro Betancourt, the owner of North American Blue Energy Partners, the second-largest oil operator in Venezuela. The U.S. government and Betancourt's company entered into the ambitious agreement to tap Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

Both the Interior and Energy secretaries also visited Venezuela earlier this year and focused their efforts on tapping its oil reserves and critical minerals. The head of U.S. military operations in Latin America, Gen. Francis Donovan of U.S. Southern Command, also has met interim authorities in Venezuela at least twice this year.

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Few details provided on the US-Venezuela military agreement

Hegseth offered few specifics on what the military agreement would entail, beyond saying that the two countries' militaries would be "training together, partnering together, sharing intelligence, more defense equipment and capabilities together."

Speaking separately, Rodríguez said she hoped the countries' military cooperation "can be brought to its highest possible level" to allow them to "address common threats."

Hegseth pointed to Venezuela partnering with the U.S. "to recover its territory from narco-terrorist networks." The Pentagon did not immediately offer further details on the new partnership.

The development comes as the U.S. military has been expanding its attention on the region since Trump's return to the White House last year, with the Republican president promising to focus more on the Western Hemisphere and battle Latin American drug cartels.

To try to stem the flow of narcotics into the U.S. and the scourge of fatal overdoses, American forces have been attacking what the Trump administration says are boats smuggling drugs in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. At least 240 people have been killed since the administration began targeting those it calls "narco-terrorists" in September 2025, although U.S. officials have released little evidence publicly to support claims the vessels were carrying drugs or that they have made an impact on the availability of drugs in the country.

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Hegseth also used his speech to boast about the military operation that seized Maduro, calling it "the single most sophisticated military operation in the history of Latin America" that "lasted just 48 minutes."

"America's best and bravest warfighters solved a 27-year problem for this hemisphere in a matter of hours," he added.

But Venezuela's ruling party, which has held onto power since 1999, still continues to lead the nation, just now with Rodríguez in charge.

Hegseth also turned a Maduro catchphrase from last year back on him, saying that as the ousted leader "predicted," the operation ended with "no war, yes, peace."

Uncertainty about Venezuela's political future

Hegseth's visit also comes at a time of uncertainty for Venezuelans regarding who will lead the nation in the coming months and years.

Rodríguez, a Maduro ally, took over in Venezuela after Maduro's capture and despite the fact that her court-allowed term expired in July, she has continued to function as Venezuela's head of state.

Hegseth praised her leadership and thanked her for "working closely and pragmatically and diligently with the United States to stabilize Venezuela."

Meanwhile, opposition leader María Corina Machado recently returned to Venezuela from exile following seven failed attempts that opposition activists claimed were thwarted by the government.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the "safe" return of the politician was the result of "reconciliation talks" supported by the U.S., which he considered "the best opportunity" Venezuela has had in three decades to achieve free and fair elections and a lasting democracy.

The lack of a date for the next presidential election has left many Venezuelans conflicted on their sentiment toward Trump. While relieved that Maduro is no longer president, many believe that the White House's decision to prioritize reviving Venezuela's oil industry over pro-democracy steps was the wrong approach for meaningful changes in their country.