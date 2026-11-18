California officials have announced that construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in the Los Angeles area is complete and the crossing has unofficially opened. Billed as the world's largest wildlife crossing, the vegetated overpass will help animals safely cross the busy U.S. 101 and reconnect fragmented habitats.

The crossing is being funded through a public-private partnership. The private sector has provided more than $34 million, while California has supplied $58.1 million. Construction began in April 2022.

Officials said the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing will "reconnect habitats and improve the health of the environment for many species in Southern California." They said U.S. 101 is a major barrier that separates wildlife populations in the region.

The crossing's namesake, Wallis Annenberg, helped provide a $25 million grant for the project.

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"There’s a reason I wanted to support this crossing and issue this challenge: We need to move beyond mere conservation, toward a kind of environmental rejuvenation," she said in a statement. "Wildlife crossings are powerfully effective at doing just that — restoring ecosystems that have been fractured and disrupted. It's a way of saying, there are solutions to our deepest ecological challenges, and this is the kind of fresh new thinking that will get us there."

Earlier this week, a group of coyotes crossed the bridge. The crossing is also expected to benefit the local mountain lion population, which has struggled as human development has fragmented its habitat.

"The crossing is to ensure the population does not go extinct, not to increase the number of lions in the area. Where there is suitable mountain lion territory in the Santa Monica Mountains, there are already mountain lions," officials said. "Mountain lions are solitary creatures and will fight even to the death over territory. The population is self-limiting, and the wildlife crossing is about increasing genetic diversity and ensuring a healthy population that will endure in perpetuity, not about increasing the population size."

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Bobcats, birds and lizards are also expected to use the crossing.

Officials said they have documented genetic differences between wildlife populations on either side of U.S. 101 because animals have been isolated from one another for decades.

The crossing is scheduled to officially open Dec. 2.