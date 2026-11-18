The cost of health care is at a record high: KFF found that family coverage through work averages about $28,000. The worker's share rose 9% in a single year to over $7,000. And if you're buying insurance yourself, insurers proposed a median 15% hike.

The costs are driving some people to join health sharing plans instead, in which members pool money to pay each other's medical bills.

These plans existed for years, often as ministries that were religiously affiliated. But they're also gaining traction as new secular platforms.

One such platform is called CrowdHealth. Members say while CrowdHealth makes it clear it is not insurance, it behaves in a similar fashion: Users pay a monthly fee, and funds are distributed when medical needs call for them.

Users who pay in to help other people get a generosity score, which factors into any costs they may incur.

RELATED STORY | Obamacare sign-ups open with new eligibility rules, higher rates

"I just found that it was kind of crazy to spend that much money when like I never really need access the health care system," said one CrowdHealth user. "I think traditional insurance has gotten so bloated. It's become a business where it's not doing what originally was created for."

The program takes advantage of cash prices paid to hospitals, which are often much lower than those paid to insurance. Users paid about $500 a month.

However, health sharing plans don't have the same legal protections as insurance: Some plans do select for healthy lifestyles and backgrounds, and there's no guarantee that medical bills will be paid out.