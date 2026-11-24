A federal appeals court on Monday gave President Donald Trump a new pathway to erasing his hush money criminal conviction, reviving his bid to move the case to a federal court where he could seek to have it dismissed on immunity grounds.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals once again sent the case to a lower federal court, ordering a judge to promptly rule on Trump’s request to move the historic case from state court, where he was tried and convicted.

A ruling in Trump's favor would set off a legal merry-go-round, returning the case to the 2nd Circuit where he could argue that the verdict should be discarded because of presidential immunity. Trump's lawyers have made such arguments before in various courts, but this time they'd be doing so in a forum that has now sided with him twice in his quest for federal court intervention.

A lower federal court judge, the late Alvin Hellerstein, had repeatedly denied Trump’s requests to move the historic case from state court, most recently in August. The 2nd Circuit panel ruled that Hellerstein, who died in October at 92, had erred.

The decision Monday also set in motion a halt to proceedings in Trump’s simultaneous state court appeal of his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels, whose affair allegations had threatened to upend his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump denies her claim and said he did nothing wrong. The May 2024 verdict made him the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. He was given no punishment.

Trump’s lawyers laud ‘prompt and correct’ ruling

The ruling came a week after 2nd Circuit Judges Raymond J. Lohier Jr., John M. Walker Jr. and José A. Cabranes spent more than an hour questioning Trump’s lawyer and a state prosecutor on the matter.

Lohier and Cabranes were appointed by Democrats. Walker was appointed by a Republican.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Trump's legal team said the president “appreciates the 2nd Circuit’s prompt and correct ruling, as he continues to win against Democrat weaponization of our Justice System.”

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which prosecuted the case, declined to comment.

Trump’s lawyer, Robert Giuffra Jr., had urged the judges to rule swiftly, arguing that without federal court intervention, the president “will likely have to wait years” for state appellate courts to rule before he can take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Steven Wu, chief of the appeals division at the Manhattan DA's office, urged the 2nd Circuit panel to uphold Hellerstein’s ruling and leave the case in state court.

Trump fought conviction in state and federal courts

Along with his federal court fight, Trump has been waging a traditional appeal through New York’s state court system, which included arguments before the mid-level Appellate Division on Nov. 5. That court has yet to rule and could be prevented from doing so indefinitely under Monday’s ruling.

Giuffra sent a letter to the Appellate Division on Monday notifying that court of the 2nd Circuit ruling, including its request “that no further proceedings occur in the state courts" while jurisdiction is being settled.

In trying to move the hush money case to federal court, Trump’s lawyers argued that federal officers, including presidents, have the right to be tried in federal court for charges arising from conduct performed while in office.

Manhattan prosecutors have said Trump’s dealings with the Daniels matter broke state laws and weren’t part of his official duties.

Trump asked the 2nd Circuit to step in after a federal judge in August ruled against the president for a third time.

Hellerstein wrote in his decision that “paying hush money to an adult film star or engaging in a cover-up of an embarrassment are not subsumed in presidential immunity.”

Trump first sought to move the case to federal court weeks after he was indicted in March 2023. He tried again after his conviction and the Supreme Court’s July 2024 ruling that presidents and ex-presidents can’t be prosecuted for official acts and prosecutors can’t use official acts as evidence that unofficial actions were illegal.

Appeals court had previously sided with Trump

After Trump appealed Hellerstein’s second denial, the 2nd Circuit ordered the judge to reconsider, finding that he had failed to weigh “important issues relevant” to the president’s request to move the case.

That panel, which also included Lohier, said it expressed no view on how he should rule but instructed Hellerstein to closely review evidence that Trump claimed was related to official acts and whether Trump could argue those actions were taken as part of his White House duties.

Giuffra told the 2nd Circuit panel last week that prosecutors at Trump’s trial had used the type of official acts evidence that was later barred by the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling, including testimony about his Oval Office conversations, workflow and social media posts.

Giuffra also took issue with the prosecution’s description of the hush money payment as an illegal campaign contribution under the Federal Election Campaign Act, arguing that such allegations belong in federal court, not state court.

