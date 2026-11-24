You know there’s a toy inside. The mystery is which one you’ll get.

That element of surprise is helping fuel the booming business of “blind boxes,” mystery toys and collectibles that reveal their contents only after shoppers open the package.

From Pokémon collectibles and Labubus to squishy toys and L.O.L. Surprise dolls, the concept has taken off with kids and adults alike.

“It takes something that's already fun, opening a toy that's already great, but it turns it into something so much bigger. It becomes a whole experience,” said Faith Bench, a former teacher and content creator behind @Mrs.Bench.

While the current craze may feel new, the idea behind it goes back decades.

“The Japanese invented it many, many years ago with vending machines. You would get a toy and not know what it was, and so forth,” said Jonathan Breiter, a toy marketing expert and business lecturer at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Today, that element of mystery has become big business. The blind box industry was worth an estimated $2.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to more than $4 billion by 2034, according to research from Cornell University.

James Zahn, senior editor at The Toy Insider, said L.O.L. Surprise helped kick off the modern craze about a decade ago. Now there are “thousands and thousands of different products on the market,” he said, ranging from capsules to boxes in a variety of sizes.

Why do shoppers keep coming back?

Experts say the appeal isn't just about what's inside the package. It's the thrill before you open it.

“Blind boxes don't just sell toys; they sell anticipation and excitement,” Breiter said.

The Toy Insider recently released its list of top toys under $20, which includes “Nook Nooks,” collectibles released in 2026. Each one comes with a surprise creature snuggled inside a mini home.

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“Inside each box, you never know which one you're going to get,” Zahn said.

That makes collecting them feel a bit like a treasure hunt. “Like Indiana Jones, you know, digging for the treasure and I think that really appeals to all ages,” he said.

When the chase gets expensive

The thrill of the unknown can also make it tempting to keep buying, especially when collectors are trying to find a rare character or complete an entire set.

“The blind box really is like a slot machine. You know? You never know what's going to happen,” Breiter said.

Bench recommends setting a budget with your child before buying and resisting the pressure to complete every collection, particularly when certain colors or characters are intentionally harder to find.

“We do not have to complete every collection. It's okay if we only have a couple and we didn't get every single one or we didn't get the rare one,” she said. “We can still enjoy that collection and find joy in it.”

And if your child opens a duplicate, or gets a character or color they don't love, Bench suggests trading with other collectors rather than immediately buying another box.

That way, collectors can grow the collection without growing the bill.