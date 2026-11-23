Before you hit purchase this holiday season, you may want to check that price one more time.

Companies can use information about your shopping habits to tailor discounts, promotions and potentially even prices.

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Consumer advocates suggest doing a little experiment of your own: compare the price with a friend or open the same item in incognito mode.

In one ticketing experiment, researchers found that differences in fees shrank when they switched to incognito browsing.

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But personalized pricing isn't the only way data is playing a role in online shopping. A report released in August found that Amazon and Walmart's shopping bots largely avoided providing data on products "Made in USA" or said they couldn't access it.