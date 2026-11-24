A college student is suing the federal government after losing an eye from being struck by a less-lethal projectile during a Los Angeles No Kings protest earlier this year.

Attorneys for University of Southern California student Tucker Collins filed the lawsuit in federal court on Monday, claiming Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers “assaulted” and “used unjustified force against him” while he was photographing the March 28 protest, which happened outside the gates of a federal detention center.

“The officers stood behind a steel fence, protected from the people outside. Without a warning that (Collins) heard, they fired tear gas and less-lethal munitions into a group of people,” the lawsuit alleges. “Projectiles were fired at and near head level. The officers recklessly disregarded the obvious risk that people standing peacefully on a public street would suffer catastrophic injury, including the permanent loss of an eye.”

In the lawsuit, attorneys for Collins allege the projectile that struck him was fired by a federal agent using an FN-303 launcher, and claim the manufacturer of that projectile warns against aiming it at the head or neck as it “can cause fatal injury.”

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Earlier this year, Collins told Scripps News in an interview the injury has significantly affected his life, and he wanted to “pursue justice.”

“I really want something to be done about this,” he said. “This has happened before, it’ll almost certainly happen again, but I really just can’t bear it in myself to just stand by, so I really want to try and fight for justice when I can.”

Scripps News reached out to DHS on Monday but the department has yet to comment on the lawsuit’s allegations. Earlier this year, a spokesperson for the department described the demonstration as a riot and said protestors were throwing rocks and cement blocks at officers, and said several warnings were issued before crowd control measures were deployed.

“The First Amendment protects speech and peaceful assembly – not rioting. DHS is taking appropriate and constitutional measures to uphold the rule of law and protect our officers and the public from dangerous rioters. Our law enforcement has followed their training and used the minimum amount of force necessary to protect themselves, the public, and federal property,” a DHS spokesperson said in the department’s March statement.

In the lawsuit, attorneys for Collins say he “did not throw anything, shout at officers, or act in any confrontational or threatening way,” and added that no one in his “immediate vicinity” was throwing anything. Video of the incident showed Collins using his camera in a large crowd when he was suddenly struck and fell to the ground.

