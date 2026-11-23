Immigration arrests at the nation's airports are drawing fierce backlash from state officials, immigration attorneys and airline workers, after federal agents detained travelers at the gate in two high-profile cases on opposite sides of the country.

The arrests, days apart during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, are raising new questions about how U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is using airline passenger data to find and detain people before they fly.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a father and daughter were about to board an Alaska Airlines flight Saturday when masked federal agents detained them on a jet bridge, which led to hours-long flight delay. Bystander video of the chaotic encounter, shared widely on social media, captured a woman crying for help.

The pair, identified as Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, were were headed to a baptism, according to their lawyer. The two have lived in the U.S. since 2015, are seeking asylum and have no criminal record. ICE said both overstayed their visas. The agency also said Hernandez Mejia threw hot coffee at officers during the encounter and could face a charge of assaulting a federal officer.

The detentions set off immediate outrage. Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said at a news conference Sunday that he placed the blame of the encounter squarely on the agency.

"It's completely and totally out of control, which is why I think it needs to be abolished," Ferguson said.

The governor called on airlines to help keep ICE out of the airports, saying the agency is "deeply, deeply un-American," and “beyond reform.”

“It is time to abolish Donald Trump's ICE and replace it with something that is more sane," he added.

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A broader shift at the gate

The Seattle arrests are part of a broader shift in immigration enforcement at airports. Immigration attorneys say ICE arrests at airports are becoming more common.

Kerry Doyle, an immigration attorney and former DHS official under the Biden administration, told Scripps News immigrant travelers have become targets of President Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

“I've had some clients arrested right as they came through the screening and then many of the others arrested in between the screening and the gate or at the gate or on the jet way,” Doyle said.

"They're in the process. They filed applications the way they're supposed to. They're waiting for interviews. They've gotten their work authorization. They're following the system and this administration – ICE – is just being so aggressive and often violent with people.”

Doyle said these ICE operations at airports are "a big scare tactic” to “deport as many people as they can, force as many people out of the country as they can.”

"What ICE is doing is they see people flying as easy pickings," Doyle said. "And they are info sharing with TSA, they're running manifests and flagging anybody that has overstayed a visa."

Since May 2025, TSA and ICE have shared passenger information under an agreement revealed this past summer. The information sharing has contributed to hundreds of immigration arrests at airports, including Doyle's client, Princeton Ph.D. student Eva Yi Xie.

"I don't think they picked her out of a hat," Doyle said.

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'Heartbreaking message’

Four days before the Seattle arrests, agents detained Xie during what DHS called a “targeted immigration enforcement operation” at Reagan National Airport as she was heading home from a science conference. Her lawyer said the 24-year-old asylum seeker came to the U.S. from China as a child in 2016, has no criminal history and was arrested without a warrant.

A DHS spokesperson told Scripps News Xie overstayed a visa, noting "a pending application does not confer legal status in the United States.”

Her Ph.D. adviser, Princeton neuroscience professor Carlos Brody, said word of Xie’s arrest reached their lab in a “heartbreaking message” that was cut short.

"It said, 'I'm detained by ICE. Please help. I'm in DCA, that's Ronald Reagan National Airport.' And then it said, 'I'm being taken to,' and there it just stopped,” Brody said.

Brody said the lab had no idea where she was being taken until she was able to call his office. He described Xie as a dedicated researcher who, according to her attorney, asked about her ongoing experiments on a call from an ICE processing center.

“She is someone that really loves science, really loves trying to gain new knowledge, and she also loves sharing it,” Brody said. “I didn't know how many undergraduates, friends, colleagues she had helped, and so many have been contacting us now, and are distraught at losing this person that just helped them so much.”

Both Xie’s adviser and attorney said her detention is already being felt across Princeton's community and beyond.

"The outpouring of support for her has been unbelievable,” Doyle said, noting she’s been contacted by Xie’s high school, MIT, where she went for undergrad, and members of the Princeton community.

"She's a very gentle, kind, caring person who is a pillar of our community," Brody said. "She is one of us, and not only is she one of us, she's one of the best of us. And this shouldn't be happening to any of us."

Xie remains at the Caroline Detention Center in Virginia. A federal judge on Friday barred ICE from moving her out of the state while the court weighs whether her arrest was legal.

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Flight attendants warn of danger

The arrests have also alarmed airline workers. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 55,000 flight attendants, said the enforcement actions threaten safety in the airport and in the air.

"Aviation connects the people of the world," Nelson said in a statement to Scripps News. "We bring people together — especially right now, as millions of people travel to visit loved ones and celebrate our American traditions and global holidays."

Nelson said transparency and trust are central to airport safety, and that masked agents disrupt it. "Masked ICE agents in plainclothes without badges charging through our work space upends these tenets of safety and security," she said. "It puts crew and the passengers we serve in physical danger, and creates a culture of fear in our workplaces."

She warned the disruptions can endanger flights. "When risk is present, flights are diverted, delayed, or never take off at all," Nelson said. "This kind of extreme, out-of-control disruption of our liberties makes all of us less safe." She called on "the entire traveling public" to join flight attendants in "demanding ICE out of our airports."

In a statement to Scripps News, the Department of Homeland Security defended the arrests and cast it as a reversal of previous immigration enforcement policy.

"DHS reversed the horrendous Biden-era policy that allowed aliens in our country illegally to jet around our country," the spokesperson said. "Under President Trump, DHS will no longer tolerate this. This administration is working diligently to ensure that aliens in our country illegally can no longer fly unless it is out of our country to self-deport."

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What travelers should know

The cases come amid growing issues for domestic travel, but particularly rising uncertainty for immigrant travelers. Advocates say for many immigrants, flying inside the U.S. has become a greater risk — even for people with legal status or pending applications.

Immigration groups say certain groups face higher risk, especially those with deportation orders, people who have lost legal protections like TPS and immigrants with pending asylum or green card applications.

Experts advise noncitizen immigrants heading into the holidays to know their status and talk to an immigration attorney before booking a flight.