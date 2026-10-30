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DHS: Nearly 4,200 arrested during 10-Day Texas immigration operation

DHS says nearly 4,200 immigrants living in the U.S. illegally were arrested during a 10-day Texas operation, with more than 60% having criminal histories.
DHS says nearly 4,200 immigrants living in the U.S. illegally were arrested during a 10-day Texas operation, with more than 60% having criminal histories.
DHS: Nearly 4,200 arrested during 10-Day Texas immigration operation
Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., the White House pick for homeland security secretary, testifies during Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing, Wednesday, March 18, 2026 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said authorities arrested nearly 4,200 immigrants living in the country illegally during a 10-day operation in Texas.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Mullin said more than 60% of those arrested had criminal histories.

RELATED STORY | ICE officer charged after striking a man with a car in Houston

He said the operation made communities safer and praised the officers involved.

Mullin did not disclose the specific offenses for which the individuals were arrested. Mullin said some of those arrested included murderers, sexual assailants, drunk drivers, and alien smugglers.

“Lone Star Mission has been an incredible success, with the brave patriots of ICE arresting more than 4,100 illegal aliens across the state of Texas in ten days,” said Mullin. 

RELATED STORY | Debt collectors are helping DHS fine immigrants while charging big fees

Mullin's announcement came as an ICE officer was accused of intentionally ramming his car into a Mexican construction worker in Houston. The alleged incident occurred Oct. 10, nine days before Operation Lone Star began.

The worker's family accused ICE of looking for a man who has been dead for nearly a decade.

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