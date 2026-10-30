DHS: Nearly 4,200 arrested during 10-Day Texas immigration operation

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said authorities arrested nearly 4,200 immigrants living in the country illegally during a 10-day operation in Texas.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Mullin said more than 60% of those arrested had criminal histories.

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He said the operation made communities safer and praised the officers involved.

Mullin did not disclose the specific offenses for which the individuals were arrested. Mullin said some of those arrested included murderers, sexual assailants, drunk drivers, and alien smugglers.

“Lone Star Mission has been an incredible success, with the brave patriots of ICE arresting more than 4,100 illegal aliens across the state of Texas in ten days,” said Mullin.

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Mullin's announcement came as an ICE officer was accused of intentionally ramming his car into a Mexican construction worker in Houston. The alleged incident occurred Oct. 10, nine days before Operation Lone Star began.

The worker's family accused ICE of looking for a man who has been dead for nearly a decade.