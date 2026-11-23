Almost 90 people received medical checks after an unknown substance was released into the crowd at a Don Toliver concert in Manchester, prompting the evacuation of the 12,000 people in the arena, U.K. authorities said Monday.

Police said they were working to identify the substance, which caused eye and respiratory irritation in some concertgoers. One person was taken to hospital.

The American rapper's show scheduled for Monday at London's O2 Arena was postponed until Dec. 15 following the incident at Manchester's Co-op Live venue on Sunday night.

"I'm very sad to sit here and say I have to reschedule the O2 London show to Dec. 15 due to the unfortunate incident last night in Manchester," the Grammy-nominated musician from Texas said in an Instagram post. "I just want to make sure everyone is safe and the next show goes on properly. My heart and prayers are with everyone that was injured last night at Co-op Live."

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to the venue around 10 p.m. (2200 GMT) Sunday after reports that people had been affected by a substance initially believed to be tear gas. Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue.

The force declared a "major incident," which allows emergency services to coordinate their response.

Concertgoer Ben Stevenson was in the standing area of the arena when he "started coughing and (my) eyes were kind of itchy."

Toliver left the stage and the venue lights came on, Stevenson told the Manchester Evening News, but it was not until almost an hour later that an announcement was made that the show had been suspended "due to an unforeseen issue."

Another concertgoer, Joey Howe, said there was a "horrible smell" and people rushed out of the venue.

"People were coming through in wheelchairs, choking. It was really distressing," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

Police said 89 people showed symptoms believed to be linked to the exposure. One woman was taken to a hospital, and the rest underwent "dry decontamination" at the scene.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said police were working to "establish the nature of the substance, where it came from and any associated risk."

"We are trying to establish whether any criminality has occurred in relation to this incident," he said.

Co-op Live, which opened in 2024, is about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

Co-op Live said in a statement that venue bosses were working with police to identify the cause of the incident.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's spokesman, Tom Wells, said the incident was "deeply worrying" and "many families will understandably be anxious this morning." He urged people to let police conduct a full investigation.

Toliver, whose music blends trap and R&B, is nominated in five categories, including best new artist, for this year's Grammy Awards. He also features on the soundtrack to the new "Grand Theft Auto" game.

Live Nation attributed the postponement of his O2 show to "production delays" following the Manchester concert. He is due to perform at London's Wembley Arena on Tuesday as part of his Nitrous tour.