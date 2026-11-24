There are two major deadlines set for Monday surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case.

In New York, survivors might be getting some relief. Monday is the deadline for survivors to either join, opt out, or object to a settlement agreement that has been put forth in the Southern District of New York. This lawsuit is against Epstein's longtime attorney Darren Indyke and longtime accountant Richard Kahn.

According to this lawsuit, survivors are saying that the two men facilitated and concealed Epstein's sex trafficking crimes over the years. Now survivors allege that they were able to do this by helping him create companies, move money around, and restructure bank accounts.

Epstein survivors look to new Congress for accountability

The men have not admitted to liability. Agreeing to the settlement does not constitute guilt here, and the money isn't actually even coming from either of them. It's coming from Jeffrey Epstein's estate.

RELATED STORY | Forensic expert says Epstein was likely killed, but NYC medical examiner stands by suicide ruling

The payouts would go to survivors who have not already gotten compensation. There has already been a $121 million program and there has been $49 million in personal settlements so far.

If fewer than 40 survivors join, up to $25 million will be doled out. But if more than 40 survivors join, it'll be $35 million doled out. There will be a full hearing on the process in New York on December 2nd.

RELATED STORY | House Oversight Committee criticizes Trump administration over release of Epstein records

The second lawsuit is out of Washington, D.C., trying to get records released from the DOJ that show the FBI interviews that were conducted with a woman who accuses President Donald Trump of assaulting her while she was 13 years old, before he became president.

Trump denies the allegation, but the DOJ has lost its appeals all the way through the case, so they are supposed to release the documents today.

The DOJ has appealed that decision. It has not yet asked the judge for a stay, but that could still come at some point Monday.