Pennsylvania measles cases increase as state reports 6th confirmed death

Pennsylvania health officials have reported the sixth confirmed measles-associated death in the state.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the individual was an unvaccinated resident of Jefferson County. As of Nov. 4, the Department of Health has confirmed measles-associated deaths among residents in Jefferson (2), Lancaster (3) and Mifflin (1) counties.

RELATED STORY | Sixth measles-related death reported as Pennsylvania battles widespread outbreak

In addition to the six confirmed deaths, a Franklin County resident died in October. However, the Department of Health's investigation has not found any cases in the county that meet the required criteria to be confirmed as a measles-associated death.

Officials reiterated that the best protection against measles remains vaccination. The MMR vaccine, administered over two doses, boosts a person’s immune system and provides 97% lifetime protection.

The state has reported 1,467 cumulative measles cases, including 34 newly confirmed cases.

Of those cases, five were among vaccinated individuals.

RELATED STORY | Measles surge triggers state of emergency in New York

Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious short- and long-term health problems, including pneumonia and brain swelling. Symptoms often begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash that starts on the head and spreads downward.

People who believe they were exposed to measles and are experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider.