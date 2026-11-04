Voters elected governors to curb data centers. Lowering bills for gas and groceries is harder

Voters made their power bills a ballot issue in Tuesday's midterm elections, and the AI industry felt it.

Democrats flipped the governor's offices in Texas, Ohio and Georgia. All three winners campaigned on pausing or reining in the massive data centers that power artificial intelligence, which many voters blame for rising electricity costs. In communities across the country, voters also passed local bans and restrictions on the facilities.

But many of the costs squeezing families, from war-driven gas prices to tariffs, are set in Washington, not state capitals. That leaves the new governors with real tools on data centers and utilities, and clear limits on how fast they can lower what people pay.

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The biggest shift came in Texas. Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa unseated three-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, winning 57% to 41% in unofficial results. She will be the state's first Latina governor. Hinojosa campaigned on a moratorium on new data center construction, stricter rules on water and power use, and an end to tax breaks for the industry. Wells Fargo estimates 27% of planned U.S. data center capacity is in the state.

Abbott once said he wanted Texas to be the "epicenter of AI development." In September, he ordered state environmental regulators to stop issuing data center permits until a grid audit was complete. Hinojosa dismissed the move as an "election year pause."

In Ohio, Democrat Dr. Amy Acton, the state's former health director, defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy. She’ll become the first woman elected governor in Ohio history and the first Democrat to win the office in 20 years. Acton backs a conditional moratorium: new data centers would have to cover all of their utility costs, use union labor and build on old industrial sites rather than farmland.

"Ohio is open for business, but we are not up for sale," Acton said when she unveiled the plan.

In Georgia, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms beat Republican businessman Rick Jackson. She is the first Democrat to win Georgia's governorship since 1998 and the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history. Bottoms wants a statewide pause on new data center construction to study the effect on power bills, water supplies and communities. Metro Atlanta led the nation in data center space under construction in the first half of 2026, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

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Wall Street took notice. AI data center stocks fell as the results came in, and shares of SpaceX dropped 7%.

"The midterms are likely to send a message to local and state officials that there is a political upside to blocking, delaying and/or raising the cost of data centers," the Washington policy team at Optimal Advisory wrote.

Data centers were only part of the picture. About 4 in 10 voters said the economy was the most important issue facing the country, and more than 8 in 10 said they were concerned about the cost of gas, groceries, utilities and health care, according to The AP Voter Poll . About 8 in 10 said inflation had caused their household severe or moderate financial hardship.

Fuel was a big part of that pain. Gas prices hit a record high for an Election Day, averaging $4.11 a gallon nationally on Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy. Prices have stayed high because of Iranian attacks and obstruction in the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway that carries much of the world's oil.

Electricity bills are climbing too. U.S. electricity prices are up roughly 10% since early 2024, and Goldman Sachs analysts expect data center demand to keep pushing them up faster than overall inflation.

That's where the new governors run into limits. States can pause data centers, choose who regulates utilities and end the tax breaks that drew many of these projects in the first place. Ohio's data center incentives have reached $1.6 billion, and Acton has promised clawbacks. Ohio's next governor also selects the state's utility regulators, a lever that may matter more for monthly bills than any moratorium.

Hinojosa and Acton both promised gas tax relief. Hinojosa wants to suspend Texas' 20-cent-per-gallon gas tax and freeze electricity rates. Acton backed pausing Ohio's 38.5-cent gas tax. But they'll need their legislatures on board, and Republicans still control Ohio's statehouse.

What governors can't control are some of the biggest drivers of what families are paying. Oil prices are tied to the war with Iran. Tariffs are set in Washington, where Democrats will now control both chambers of Congress but President Donald Trump has already said he plans to use his veto power.