Scripps News celebrates a milestone for the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book ...” campaign, which helps children build libraries of their own.

Over the past decade, the campaign has hosted free book fairs at Title I schools in underserved communities. It allows students to choose the books they want and take them home to keep.

Together, the fairs have put 2 million books into children's hands.

The special follows the campaign from its history to the celebration of its two-millionth book at a Cleveland school. It also visits book fairs in Detroit and Colorado Springs, where a student learned English through reading. It closes with a look at what's next: new partnerships with a pet shelter and a juvenile detention center, plus a call for viewers to help put even more books in children's hands.

WATCH THE FULL SPECIAL