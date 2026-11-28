Social media trends can often be bad for your budget. But a new one called moneymaxxing is inspiring people to focus on their finances, learn how they’re spending their money and improve their financial habits.

“Maxxing” is used on social media to refer to someone going all out for a goal. The best-known version is looksmaxxing, which focuses on improving your physical appearance. Moneymaxxing focuses on making the most of your money from getting a side gig to paying off high-interest debt or saving for a trip.

“I think what moneymaxxing is getting at is being responsible with your money and trying to maximize what it is that you have,” said Bennett Pardue, financial adviser at New Canaan Group with Equitable Advisors.

Moneymaxxing has joined other popular budgeting trends such as loud budgeting, which encourages being vocal about your money goals, or the no-buy year in encouraging people to embrace responsible management of their finances. This month, Dictionary.com named maxxing their word of the year due to its popularity in internet culture.

RELATED STORY | Unexpected expenses are pushing some Americans further behind on bills

Could moneymaxxing help you get your finances on track? Here are some expert recommendations:

Track your money

The first step toward reaching your moneymaxxing goals is to track your income and expenses. It’s crucial to know where all of your money is going in order to know how you can maximize your spending, said Myranda Fabian, a certified financial planner with Plante Moran Financial Advisors.

“Take some time to review a month or two of transactions, identify one meaningful opportunity, whether that’s to pay off high-interest rate debt or direct some of your paychecks to the emergency reserve, and then start to automate one positive change,” Fabian said.

Rather than reviewing your expenses in one sitting, which can be overwhelming, Fabian recommends that you divide your review into small tasks. You can start by setting aside 45 minutes one weekend to check your income and how much savings you have. Another day, you can review your expenses and debt. Dividing your money review can help it feel less daunting, Fabian said.

Find the tracking method that works best for you

Tracking your finances looks different for everyone; some might prefer using apps while others like keeping it simple by writing down their expenses on paper.

Melanie Ho, 27, recently decided to take a leap of faith and leave her job as a speech therapy assistant to pursue content creation full-time. But to make it sustainable, she needed to make it profitable. Moneymaxxing became a challenge to earn more money.

She likes the simplicity of a spreadsheet, so for her, the best way to keep her budget up to date is to use Google Sheets.

Learn how to cut back on expenses

If your income isn't changing, saving on some items can be the best path to achieve your financial goals. Rather than focusing on small expenses, Pardue recommends that you focus on reducing larger expenses. An example could be comparing auto insurance prices to find the best deal.

Big expenses "can really move the needle for you; don’t trip over dollars to get pennies,” Pardue said.

Ho lives in a small studio apartment in Los Angeles. While she could afford to move to a new apartment, she's decided to stay where she is and save on rent so she can prioritize other expenses.

As you cut expenses, it’s important to not completely deprive yourself of spending money on things that bring you enjoyment, recommended Kimberly Palmer, personal finance expert at NerdWallet. Being too extreme when it comes to cutting expenses can make your journey unsustainable.

Lower your high-interest debt

A key element of moneymaxxing is to lower your debt. Fabian recommends you list your debt from highest interest rate to lowest and prioritize tackling high-interest debt.

“When it comes to paying down the debt, make sure you’re doing the minimum payments, but to the extent you can add more and wipe out that double-digit interest rate debt, I think that would be really powerful,” Fabian said.

Saving on unnecessary expenses and directing your money to prioritize paying down high-interest debt can set you in a better financial position. However, you want to make sure you have a plan to avoid acquiring more debt in the future, Pardue said.

Align your spending with money goals

Having a financial goal in mind while you make changes to your finances can help you stay on target. However, it's important to set attainable goals, recommended Jesse Mecham, founder of YNAB, a budgeting app. Setting goals that are realistic in relation to your lifestyle and budget can be the best way to approach moneymaxxing.

“It doesn’t have to be an all out sprint," Mecham said. “Maybe it can just be a doable pace.”

Ho's current goal is to save money to travel more. Ho has separate funds for specific financial goals in a high-yield savings account, including one for travel and one for rent.

RELATED STORY | Consumers are rethinking what they trust and where they spend

While not specifically a part of the moneymaxxing trend, Mecham encourages people who are participating in this trend to take a curious approach to planning their finances.

“I wish so bad that people could be money curious. Like, what is my view of money? What is my relationship with money? How do I feel when saving this money?” Mecham said.