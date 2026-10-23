AI's Dark Cash, the Oregon Massacre, Erin's Law & a Kid With a Camera

AI companies want more data centers and they're spending big to elect the people who'll approve them. In this episode, Jon Leiberman follows Scripps News' reporting on pro-AI super PACs pouring money into 36 House and Senate races, mostly in Georgia, New York and Texas, where data center building is concentrated. The twist: the ads aren't even about AI; they're aimed at whatever each candidate's weak spot is. Our national investigative reporter Patrick Terpstra followed the money.

We also break the silence after abuse with Erin Merryn, who was abused as a child and stayed silent because her abuser told her no one would believe her. She turned that silence into Erin's Law, now on the books in 38 states, requiring schools to teach kids body safety once a year.

Plus: our whip-around on half a million protesters marching across France, President Trump's "complete and total" endorsement of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Supreme Court refusing to revive the 9/11 plea deal, and Trump's call for New Mexico to rename itself. Andrew Rafferty has our Midterm Madness Minute with under two weeks to go. Our panel debates the push to bring back the Redskins name, newly unsealed records in the O.J. Simpson case, and the New Mexico name change. And in hidden headlines: a GOP ad buyer sends Senate campaign money to the wrong Portland. Oh, and Marc has a fall recipe.

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