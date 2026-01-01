Jon Leiberman is a contributor for Scripps News, with 30-years of experience as a storyteller and journalist. He currently hosts “Catch Me Up,” a weekly news recap show for people who don’t follow every detail of a news story – but still want to understand the impact of the headlines.

Jon’s media background includes working as a national correspondent for one of the nation’s most influential true crime shows, "America's Most Wanted," as well as reporting at The Howard Stern Show where he hosted “Leiberman Live.” Jon also worked at CNN and in local television markets.

Jon holds a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and an MBA from the University of Illinois.