A bid to buy Spirit Airlines’ data has been approved by a federal bankruptcy judge in New York.

Officials say the $10 million deal involving Google and the airline includes internal emails, spreadsheets, booking and frequent flyer information, as well as transaction and employee data.

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Google has said the data from the bankrupt airline will be used to improve its artificial intelligence models.

If you're worried about the data being identifiable, Google says identifying information will be stripped from the data.

Earlier this summer, the low-cost carrier ceased all operations following the Trump administration’s failure to reach a bailout agreement with the airline.

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A flight attendants' union filed an objection to the data sell-off back in August.

“The Sale Agreement nowhere requires that anyone screen for, segregate, or restrict the use of confidential employee information as such," a court filing read.

Google agreed to new terms addressing those concerns, and the deal was approved by a judge this week.